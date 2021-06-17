FMW Media’s “New to The Street” TV Broadcast, a 12-Part TV Series On Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., With First Airing Sunday, June 20, 2021

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s “New to The Street” business TV show announces that its 1st of 12 televised interviews on Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINKS: GEGR), airs this Sunday, June 20, 2021 on its national syndicate line-up on Newsmax TV .



Jane King, the TV show’s host, interviews Ms. Maria Bomboi, President of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. Talking together about the fundamental on-goings at GEGR, “New to The Street” viewers over the 12 TV interviews will become very familiar with the Company. Ms. Bomboi talks about GEGR’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global market place.

"I’m excited to work with the highly professional experts at ‘New to The Street’, while they begin to market our Company via their national media network inclusive of Fox News , Bloomberg, Fox Business Network, CNN , CNBC , Newsmax TV and other syndicate media networks. Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s business strategy utilizes unique investment and finance techniques and models, and I look forward to explain our methods to the TV audiences. GEGR welcomes the opportunity in working with ‘New to The Street’ and their extensive media teams, as we share our business on-goings and strategies throughout this 12-part televised series,” states Maria Bomboi, President, Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.

Vincent Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of “New to The Street” TV states, “We anticipate that the interviews about Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. throughout the 12-part series will provide our syndicated television audience an in-depth understanding of their profound and successful business model . Their extensive experiences and understandings of the ever growing global market place in target industries will provide our audiences valuable knowledge about GEGR. I am excited to have Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. on our syndicated TV series.”

Tune-in this Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 10-11 AM ET, for the first interview on “New to The Street” with Ms. Maria Bomboi, President of Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. with TV host Jane King on Newsmax TV . A subsequent broadcast of the interview can be viewed on the Fox Business Network on June 22, 2021 at 10:30 PT.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.:

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Our management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. Our team has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S. and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows / New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

