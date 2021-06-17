Global Resistance Bands Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

Abstract: - Global Resistance Bands Market to Reach $1. 8 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Resistance Bands estimated at US$876. 8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Exercise Bands, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$857.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull Up Bands segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $236.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR
- The Resistance Bands market in the U.S. is estimated at US$236.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$391 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.
- Therapy Bands Segment to Record 12.7% CAGR
- In the global Therapy Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$248.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$266 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Black Mountain Products Inc.
  • Bodylastics International Inc.
  • Fit Simplify
  • Fitness Anywhere LLC
  • Performance Health LLC (TheraBand)
  • Prosource
  • Reehut
  • Rogue Fitness
  • Sequential brands group Inc.
  • TheraBand
  • Wacces
  • Xtreme Bands
  • Zaj Fit




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Exercise Bands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Exercise Bands by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Exercise Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pull Up Bands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Pull Up Bands by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pull Up Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapy Bands by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapy Bands by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapy Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Health & Sports
Clubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Health & Sports Clubs by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Health & Sports Clubs
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Individual by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Individual by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Resistance
Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy
Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Resistance
Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Resistance
Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Resistance
Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy
Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise
Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Resistance
Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Resistance
Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &
Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands
by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands
by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Health & Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and
Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance
Bands by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and
Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by
Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

