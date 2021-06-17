Global Resistance Bands Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Resistance Bands Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Exercise Bands, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$857.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pull Up Bands segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $236.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.5% CAGR

- The Resistance Bands market in the U.S. is estimated at US$236.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$391 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.7% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.6% CAGR.

- Therapy Bands Segment to Record 12.7% CAGR

- In the global Therapy Bands segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$113.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$248.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$266 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

Black Mountain Products Inc.

Bodylastics International Inc.

Fit Simplify

Fitness Anywhere LLC

Performance Health LLC (TheraBand)

Prosource

Reehut

Rogue Fitness

Sequential brands group Inc.

TheraBand

Wacces

Xtreme Bands

Zaj Fit







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Exercise Bands by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Exercise Bands by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Exercise Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Pull Up Bands by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Pull Up Bands by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Pull Up Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Therapy Bands by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Therapy Bands by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapy Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Health & Sports

Clubs by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Health & Sports Clubs by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Health & Sports Clubs

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Individual by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Individual by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Individual by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Resistance

Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy

Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Resistance

Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Resistance

Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by Product -

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 118: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Resistance

Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy

Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Exercise

Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Resistance

Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Resistance

Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Resistance Bands by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Health &

Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 127: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands

by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Resistance Bands

by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Health & Sports Clubs and Individual for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 137: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and

Therapy Bands - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Product - Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Exercise Bands, Pull Up Bands and Therapy Bands for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 144: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Resistance

Bands by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 145: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Resistance Bands by Application - Health & Sports Clubs and

Individual - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 146: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Resistance Bands by

Application - Health & Sports Clubs and Individual Markets -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032770/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________