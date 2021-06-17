Two Houston CRE Heavyweights Join Forces to Launch New Venture

Houston, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauge Real Estate Partners, a multifaceted commercial real estate development company, announced today the launch of its firm in Houston. The company offers a complete package of principal and advisory development services from managing joint venture and build-to-suit executions, to offering tenant interior and core/shell development services.

Gauge’s primary focus for principal development will be adaptive reuse of existing facilities to provide innovative space for neighborhood retail, creative office, “last mile” distribution and urban mixed-use concepts. Funding will largely come from non-institutional investors interested in supporting the redevelopment of central Houston.

Brian Attaway and Jeff Pate, two Houston commercial real estate veterans with over 40 years of combined experience, formed this partnership to bring forward-thinking development opportunities to life across the Houston area. With the demand for creative environments growing rapidly and the climate of commercial real estate vastly changing in recent years, Brian and Jeff believe now is the perfect time to establish the new firm and bring their shared vision to the marketplace.

“Jeff and I possess a deep desire to transform our city and believe there is great opportunity to enhance our community through the creation of inspiring real estate,” said Attaway, Gauge’s principal. “We believe in the fundamental idea that thoughtfully-designed, innovative and creative real estate is not only increasingly demanded by the ultimate end-users and customers of retail, industrial and office, but that these types of creative environments remain underrepresented in Houston.”

Attaway served as vice president at Trammell Crow Company and project manager at Harvey Builders. Over the span of his career, he has managed the development of commercial real estate valued at over $845 million and totaling more than 5.7 million square feet.

“At our absolute core we are commercial real estate developers, but as part of that, we believe in the power of strong brands and well-told stories,” said Pate, Gauge’s principal. “As founders of Gauge, part of our story is a personal history spanning over 30 years which establishes a cultural foundation of trust and commitment extending to our clients, our co-investors and our community. With the goal of relentlessly focusing on the needs of our occupiers, we target tenants who seek to avoid commodity real estate and desire to connect their customers, employees or brand to something unique in the market.”

Pate served as vice president for the industrial sector at Stream Realty Partners where he completed 4 million square feet of industrial leases with an aggregate transaction value in excess of $150 million and was recognized as a CoStar Power Broker in 2019 and 2020. On the development side, Pate’s projects have created several hundred million dollars in value for stakeholders, with the majority coming during his time at Trammell Crow Company.

To learn more about the company, visit www.gaugerep.com.

About Gauge Real Estate Partners

Gauge Real Estate Partners is a multifaceted commercial real estate development company with a balanced and integrated approach to bringing innovative development opportunities to life across the Houston area. With over 40 years of experience in real estate, construction, finance and law, the company leverages its expertise to offer a complete package of principal and advisory development services.

