Global Residue Testing Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2027

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pesticide Residues, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Toxins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Residue Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Heavy Metals Segment to Record 4.1% CAGR
- In the global Heavy Metals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$448.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$579.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$769.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- AB Sciex
- Agriculture and Food Laboratory
- ALS Limited
- Arbro Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
- Bureau Veritas
- Eurofins Scientific
- Fera Science Limited
- Intertek Group plc
- Meth Residue Testing
- Microbac Laboratories, Inc.
- Neogen Corporation
- NSF International
- QTS Analytical
- SciCorp Laboratories (Pty) Ltd
- Scientific Certification Systems, Inc.
- SGS SA
- Sophisticated Industrial Material Analytic Labs Private Limited
- Symbio Laboratories
- Trilogy Analytical Laboratory
- Waters Agricultural Laboratories, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Pesticide Residues
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Pesticide Residues by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Pesticide Residues by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Toxins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Toxins by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Toxins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Heavy Metals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Heavy Metals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Heavy Metals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Food Allergens by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Allergens by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Chromatography by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Spectroscopy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Spectroscopy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Immunoassay by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Immunoassay by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Immunoassay by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Residue Testing by Technology -
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Residue Testing by Technology -
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide Residues,
Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals,
Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue
Testing by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Residue
Testing by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals,
Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals,
Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 119: Australia Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food
Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: India Historic Review for Residue Testing by Type -
Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: India Current & Future Analysis for Residue Testing
by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: India Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 126: India 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and Other
Technologies for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals,
Food Allergens and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Type - Pesticide Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens
and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pesticide
Residues, Toxins, Heavy Metals, Food Allergens and Other Types
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 130: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Residue
Testing by Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy,
Immunoassay and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 131: South Korea Historic Review for Residue Testing by
Technology - Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Immunoassay and
Other Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 132: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Residue Testing
