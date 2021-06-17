Frontline Education Has Acquired Hayes Software Systems

Malvern, PA | Austin, TX, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of K-12 school administration software, today announced that it has acquired Hayes Software Systems (Hayes) from Transition Capital Partners (TCP). Hayes Software Systems, including TIPWeb-IT, TIPWeb-IM, and GetHelp, provides solutions for asset management and inventory control with integrated help desk capabilities for K-12 schools. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Hayes has served educators for nearly 30 years and currently supports school districts in 40 states. Hayes’ technology solutions support asset tracking and inventory planning for district technology, physical assets, textbooks and other instructional materials.

“We are thrilled that Hayes has joined the Frontline Education team. Their expertise in asset management and inventory control addresses critical operational needs for schools, especially today, with remote and hybrid models putting more technology and instructional materials in circulation,” said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. “Bringing Frontline and Hayes together allows us to provide K-12 school districts connected solutions that meet a broader set of administrative needs.”

Hayes’ TIPWeb-IT, TIPWeb-IM solutions complement Frontline’s ERP, SIS and HR systems by enabling the purchase, funding and financial management of assets and providing more targeted distribution and management of devices and instructional materials used by staff and students. GetHelp offers seamless help desk integration to provide end-user support for those assets. As the combined companies move forward together, Frontline and Hayes will drive additional operational effectiveness and efficiency for K-12 schools, enhancing the client experience through continued product innovation and connectivity.

“We are thrilled to join Frontline Education and are looking forward to continued employee growth, expanded customer support and enhanced innovation as part of the Frontline family,” said Matt Winebright, CEO of Hayes Software Systems. “This is an exciting day for the Hayes team and our clients as we begin to realize the synergies gained from our combined organizations. Together, we will explore opportunities for further integration and alignment of our asset management, instructional material management and help desk solutions to Frontline’s ERP, SIS and HR systems, to provide additional value to our collective clients.”

Transition Capital Partners (TCP) was the majority owner of Hayes Software Systems and Thoma Bravo is the majority owner of Frontline Education.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful data and analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline’s broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Over 9,500 school districts representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education’s corporate headquarters is located in Malvern, PA, with Location Hubs (physical offices) in Roseville, CA, Naperville, IL and Austin, TX. In addition to Frontline’s Location Hubs, Collaboration Hubs - flexible locations in areas where Frontline has a concentration of team members, have been established across the country and Remote Location Hubs - designed to drive remote employee engagement through intentional and common use of tools and processes, have been established as part of a company-wide effort to reimagine the work environment.

About Hayes Software Systems:

Based in Austin, TX, Hayes Software Systems provides SaaS solutions to empower K-12 school administrators. Schools partner with Hayes to address their asset management, inventory control and integrated help desk needs with simple, easy-to-use solutions, including TIPWeb-IT, TIPWeb-IM and GetHelp.

Offering software and services that are optimized for the unique needs of the education community, Hayes has helped over 10,000 schools across the country implement asset management and inventory control solutions. Today, the company supports hundreds of districts in 40 states across the country and serves district-wide deployments in 37 of the nation’s largest 100 school districts.

About TCP:

Transition Capital Partners (“TCP”) is a Dallas, TX-based private investment firm affiliated with the Patterson Thoma Family Office. TCP was founded in 1993 and has successfully invested in over 45 lower middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With more than twenty-five years of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of lower middle market companies.

About Thoma Bravo:

Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm with over $78 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2021, and a focus on investing in software and technology companies. They pioneered the buy-and-build investment strategy and applied this strategy to the software and technology industries 20+ years ago. Since then, Thoma Bravo firm has acquired more than 300 software and technology companies representing over $85 billion of value. Their investment philosophy is centered around working collaboratively with existing management teams to help drive operating results and innovation, taking a partnership-driven approach supported by a set of management principles, operating metrics and business processes. Thoma Bravo supports their companies by investing in growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions designed to drive long-term value.

Attachments