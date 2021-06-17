Planet Home Lending Humanizes Marketing and Customer Engagement with Total Expert

MINNEAPOLIS, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Home Lending , a national mortgage lender and servicer, today announced implementation of Total Expert ’s purpose-built CRM and customer engagement platform to increase loan officer productivity, transform marketing and engagement efforts, and improve customer experiences.



Planet Home Lending will use the Total Experience Platform to access a single, 360-degree view of customer profiles, anticipate the financial needs of each customer, and engage them with the right message, at the right time.

With Total Expert, Planet Home Lending plans to scale more personalized customer engagement across its nationwide network of branches, helping loan officers provide more targeted, authentic outreach to new borrowers and existing customers.

"With Total Expert, our loan originators can strengthen relationships with prospects and customers by providing engaging messaging that's immediately relevant to them," said Planet Home Lending Chief Marketing Officer Jim McDonald. "Not only does this help our loan officers be more productive, but it helps move the origination process beyond the transaction and lays the foundation for a lifelong customer relationship. We retain servicing on the vast majority of our originations. Keeping in touch is critical, so the originator is engaged with that customer should they have a life event.”

The addition of Total Expert to the Planet Home Lending marketing technology stack is part of the company’s dedication to providing an industry-leading customer experience – one that encompasses every step of a borrower's journey, from first-touch marketing messages to interactions with loan products themselves. Total Expert helps Planet Home Lending loan officers deliver a personalized customer experience through clear, consistent, and concise engagement that helps borrowers manage their home loan and accomplish financial goals.

"Planet Home Lending is dedicated to providing the best possible experience for their customers. We're proud to be a technology partner that helps them accomplish that goal,” said Sue Woodard, Chief Customer Officer at Total Expert. “We believe financial institutions have a responsibility to serve as trusted advisors to their customers, and we’re excited to join Planet Home Lending as they continue to partner with their customers on their financial journeys.”

About Planet Home Lending, LLC

Planet Home Lending, LLC, Meriden, Conn., is an approved originator and servicer for FHA, VA and USDA, as well as a Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae Seller/Servicer, a full Ginnie Mae Issuer and approved sub-servicer, and a Standard & Poor's Global Ratings- and Fitch Ratings-rated special and prime residential servicer. Its correspondent division offers a full suite of government, agency and niche home loans. Planet Home Lending, LLC is also a special servicer managing diverse investor portfolios. Its customized servicing solutions maximize asset recovery and optimize performance through active management at the portfolio and loan levels. Planet Home Lending, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Lender. For more information about Planet Home Lending, LLC, please visit https://PlanetHomeLending.com.

About Total Expert

Total Expert is the leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .