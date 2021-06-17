Pax8 Named a Canvas 2021 DE&I Remarkable Achievements Award Winner

DENVER, Colo., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced it had been recognized by Canvas, the leading Diversity Recruiting Platform, as one of the 2021 DE&I Remarkable Achievements Award Winners. Pax8 tops the shortlist for Remarkable Achievement in DE&I hiring in the first annual Canvas AWARDS honoring companies who invest in inclusive hiring practices.



“We are honored to be recognized by Canvas as a 2021 DE&I Remarkable Achievements Award winner for our continued diversity and inclusion efforts,” said Susan Mitnick, Chief Human Resources Officer at Pax8. “Diversity is a critical part of Pax8’s culture, and we work diligently to recruit talent from various backgrounds and cultures. As we grow, we continue to add new resources and introduce new processes that empower our DE&I efforts, creating a workplace where employees feel represented, supported, and celebrated.”

Pax8 was recognized alongside 120 companies for taking a data brave approach to hiring and actively investing in hiring teams who represent the changing face of America.

“Diversity is not about the individual. It is about the team, the group,” said Tariq Mayers, Chief People Officer at Canvas. “Diversity is not about you or me; it is about all of us. There is plenty of research showing bringing people together from different backgrounds, identities, and experiences is note just good for business and is the right thing to do; it also creates high-performing teams. Companies need to recognize and name their unique diversity problem and ask: ‘Who is not in the room? Whose perspective is missing?”

Mayers continued: “The worst thing companies can do right now is set broad and ambiguous diversity goals. The companies we are honoring today are setting an example by being data brave. They are using a DRP to gain visibility into the diversity of applicants in their hiring process, so they can make informed decisions and take the guesswork out of hiring teams who represent the audience they are building their products for.”

To learn more about Pax8 and the job opportunities available, please visit www.pax8.com.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

Follow Pax8 on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Canvas

Canvas is the #1 Diversity Recruitment Platform (DRP). It’s the new way to hire diverse teams with confidence and gain full transparency into the diversity of applicants in your hiring process. Forward thinking companies use Canvas to understand the diversity of their recruiting pipeline, source underrepresented talent, run engaging virtual events, enhance employer brand, and measure the ROI of their diversity recruiting initiatives.

Media contacts:

John Trent

PR Manager at Pax8

jtrent@pax8.com