Firefly Games teams up with Riva Technology and Entertainment to release a brand new L.O.L Surprise!™ mobile game in a licensing agreement with MGA Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Games Inc. announced today that they have partnered with MGA Entertainment to launch a global L.O.L Surprise!™ Room Makeover mobile game coming this summer on all iOS and Android devices. This partnership was established through the multiple brand licensing deal between MGA Entertainment and Riva Technology and Entertainment (RTE) that was announced recently. Beloved fans of L.O.L Surprise!™ will now be able to experience their favorite toy in a fresh new way with L.O.L Surprise!™ Room Makeover.



L.O.L Surprise!™ Room Makeover boasts a unique blend of Match-3 gameplay with the ability to decorate different themed rooms as well as incorporating the brand’s iconic trademark of unboxing L.O.L Surprise!™ Balls, and more! The Firefly team is already in the works of planning post-launch features and new content to further captivate existing fans.

“We have been working on some great Hollywood movie IPs over the years, now we see an expansion opportunity to diversify and leverage our current strengths into toy brands,” said Michael Zhang, CEO of Firefly Games. “MGA is a great partner to work with and we are hoping to add additional value to the brand and the players. It also could be a good chance for us to build our own metaverse with this IP.”

“Digital games are an important way to build community and ensure that our fans feel connected to the L.O.L Surprise!™ lifestyle,” says Isaac Larian, CEO & Founder of MGA.

The company is seeking to publish L.O.L Surprise! Room Makeover globally on July 1, 2021.

About Firefly Games

Firefly Games, founded in 2015, is a mobile game publisher and developer for the global iOS and Android market. The Firefly team are not only experts in the mobile gaming space, but they have immense experience working with major studios and brands for world-renowned intellectual properties (IP) from Skydance Media, Dreamworks Animation, NBC Universal, and now MGA Entertainment on creating the perfect games for beloved IP.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment, Inc., a consumer entertainment products company headquartered in Chatsworth, California creates innovative proprietary and licensed products including toys and games, dolls, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery and sporting goods. The MGA family includes award winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Bratz®, LaLaLoopsy™, Secret Crush™, Tobi™ Robot Smartwatch , Rainbow High™ , Poopsie Slime Surprise!™ , Sing-a-Long Lilly and Ami , Rescue Tales™ , VIRO Rides™ , Na! Na! Na! Surprise™ and Zapf Creation® . Visit us at www.mgae.com .