Frazer EMS Vehicles to Come Standard with HAAS Alert’s Digital Alerting Safety Service

Chicago, IL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frazer, Ltd., the leading builder of generator-powered custom EMS vehicles, announced it will include three years of HAAS Alert’s Responder-to-Vehicle (R2V) digital alerting service as a standard, zero-cost line item safety solution on all new and remounted EMS vehicles to include Mobile Stroke Units. Powered by HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud platform, motorists will receive real-time alerts when approaching an equipped Frazer EMS vehicle with its emergency lights activated. In addition, Frazer will make Safety Cloud’s Responder-to-Responder (R2R) collision prevention service available as an add-on safety solution to customers. Both the R2V and R2R solutions can be retrofitted on existing EMS vehicles.

Safety Cloud’s R2V alerts are delivered to motorists through in-vehicle systems and navigation applications, giving drivers clear advance warning and more time to safely slow down and move over. To date, Safety Cloud has delivered 1 billion digital alerts through popular navigation app Waze, with more alert partners on the way. Safety Cloud’s R2R alerts are received by emergency vehicles in immediate proximity of other responding emergency vehicles connected to Safety Cloud. Both R2V and R2R alerts reduce the risk of crashes by up to 90% by providing critical advance warning to drivers.

Adam Fischer, Vice President Sales & Marketing of Frazer, said that integrating Safety Cloud as a standard feature demonstrates the company’s unwavering commitment to the safety of its customers. “For years Frazer has taken pride in designing, engineering and building our vehicles to provide medics and their patients with an ergonomic environment that will keep them safe in the event of a collision. It’s now time we make the investment in new technologies to prevent those very collisions. Adding Safety Cloud as an additional layer of protection will keep vehicles in service longer and, most importantly, increase the safety of the medical professionals and patients inside our vehicles.”

Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s Senior Vice President of Connected Vehicle, praised Frazer’s commitment to innovation and leadership in safety. “Frazer’s decision to make digital alerting a standard feature on its EMS vehicles for three years is going to impact communities nationwide. Digital alerting saves lives, and Frazer understands the risk that EMS professionals face on every run. This is an investment in safety for responders, roads, and everyone that relies on them.”

To learn more about Safety Cloud on your Frazer EMS vehicle(s), contact your Frazer sales representative or sales@frazerbilt.com.

About Frazer

We are obsessed with our customers. We listen to your challenges, ask questions, then use our 65 years of experience to solve the challenges you face in the ever evolving landscape of pre-hospital care. We specialize in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) vehicles suitable for licensing and use as Ambulances, First Responder Vehicles, Mobile Clinics and Mobile Stroke Units. Our company provides world-class after-sale service, the lowest overall cost of ownership, best HVAC system, the best power options, and now proudly offers HAAS Alert’s Digital Alerting Safety Service standard on every new or remounted unit! For more information, visit www.frazerbilt.com.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Our vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely. HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response and other municipal fleets to nearby drivers. The company streams real-time alerts and other vital safety information to motorists and connected cars via in-vehicle and navigation systems when emergency vehicles are approaching and on-scene. For more information, visit www.haasalert.com.

