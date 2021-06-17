Technical Safety BC invests in the next generation of safety leaders through a new Indigenous student bursary program

Vancouver, BC, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Technical Safety BC, the independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment in British Columbia, announced a new scholarship program for students of Indigenous ancestry to pursue studies in technical education and social sciences at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT). Administered by NVIT, with campuses in Merritt and Vancouver, this $12,000 in bursary funding will be awarded to three recipients of Indigenous ancestry who are enrolled in full-time studies to support learners in their education.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide these bursaries for students who are pursuing their education to become the next generation of safety leaders in our province. By working with the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, we’re humbled to be able to support excellence and the advancement of Indigenous students,” said Catherine Roome, Technical Safety BC, Lead Executive Officer.

NVIT was created over thirty years ago to improve the quality of life for Aboriginal people of the Nicola Valley. Today, this now global vision is reinforced through the emerging landscape to Indigenize education through the adoption of the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP). NVIT responds to community needs throughout British Columbia and Canada by ensuring that public post-secondary education remains accessible and relevant for Indigenous people.

Commenting on the new bursary program, “We, at NVIT, are appreciative of how Technical Safety BC supports our communities, particularly for reconciliation and in supporting the advancement of post-secondary education for Indigenous students. We appreciate their confidence in our students and their willingness to contribute to their future education,” said Sue Sterling-Bur, Associate Vice President of Students at NVIT. NVIT students rely on financial aid, grants and student loans to help finance their education. Receiving this award will help reduce the financial burden and provide assistance while they pursue their education. Technical Safety BC’s generosity continues to help NVIT by allowing us to uphold a strong awards program.

The deadline for students to apply is August 21 at 4:30 pm. The Institute’s Awards Adjudication Committee will grant awards.

The full awards listing can be found here

The award application can be found here

About Technical Safety BC

Technical Safety BC (formerly BC Safety Authority) is an independent, self-funded organization that oversees the safe installation and operation of technical systems and equipment. In addition to issuing permits, licences and certificates, it works with industry to reduce safety risks through assessment, education and outreach, enforcement, and research. For more information, visit www.technicalsafetybc.ca

About Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT)

The Nicola Valley Institute of Technology was founded in 1983 by the Coldwater, Shackan, Nooaitch, Upper Nicola, and Lower Nicola Indian Bands to offer a relevant and high-quality educational experience for Indigenous learners. Designated as a Provincial Institute under the British Columbia College and Institute Act on September 1, 1995, NVIT now operates as an accredited public post-secondary institution and is an independent and equal member of BC’s post-secondary education system with legislated authority to grant its own certificates, diplomas, and associate degrees. NVIT continues to work towards increasing post-secondary opportunities for Indigenous students and communities to ensure the continuation of capacity development.