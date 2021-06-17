uBreakiFix Brings Industry-Leading Smartphone Repair To Olympia

OLYMPIA, Wash., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics repair shop uBreakiFix is now open in Olympia at 1520 Cooper Point Road. The store offers repairs on smartphones, tablets, computers, and more to help Olympia and the surrounding communities stay connected.



At uBreakiFix Olympia, most basic repairs can be completed in under two hours, making tech repairs convenient and efficient for all its customers.

“This year, technology has allowed us to stay connected, even when we can’t gather together in person,” said Chelsea Thayer, Director of Corporate Stores. “At uBreakiFix, we understand that a broken phone, tablet, or laptop is more than just inconvenient right now. We’re open and ready to serve, with stringent measures in place to keep the experience as safe and seamless as possible.”

While common devices include smartphones, tablets, and computers, uBreakiFix offers repair service on anything with a power button, including drones, hoverboards, game consoles, and everything in between. The store offers support for most technical problems on any electronic device, regardless of make or model.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by millennial entrepreneurs Justin Wetherill and David Reiff to fill a gap in the market for affordable, high-quality phone repair. The duo soon partnered with Eddie Trujillo to transition their Internet-based repair brand to a brick-and-mortar model. uBreakiFix began franchising in 2013 and currently operates more than 600 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

“At uBreakiFix, our story has been shaped by an unwavering commitment to continually improving the repair experience for customers,” Wetherill said. “We founded this company to fill a need for high-quality, convenient repair with great service at a fair price. We always say we’re a customer service company first, and a tech company second. As we begin serving Olympia and the surrounding communities, we look forward to sharing the care and credibility that define the uBreakiFix experience.”

For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/olympia. uBreakiFix Olympia is located at:

uBreakiFix

1520 Cooper Point Rd Ste 310, Olympia, WA 98502

(360) 252-5540

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix leadership team and franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

For more information, contact:

Natalie Chapo

404-717-2534

natalie.chapo@seesparkgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87e617d6-0339-45d5-9a0b-a7053a45cf95