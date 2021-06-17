Global RegTech Market to Reach $22.2 Billion by 2027

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RegTech Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032761/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 20.1% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 19.5% CAGR and reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 20.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR

- The RegTech market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18% and 17.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Actico

Ascent

Ayasdi

Broadridge

Chainanalysis

Complyadvantage

Deloitte

Fenergo

IBM

Identitymind

Jumio

London Stock Exchange Group

Metricstream

Nice Actimize

Pole Star

PWC

Thomson Reuters

Trulioo

Wolters Kluwer







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032761/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking & Capital

Markets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Banking & Capital

Markets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Insurance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Insurance by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Finance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Finance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by Vertical -

Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: China Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 &

2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 46: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: France 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: France Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 52: France 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: France Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: Germany 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: Germany Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Germany 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Germany Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Italy 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Italy Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 64: Italy 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Italy Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by Component -

Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: UK 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Component -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions and Services

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: UK Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 70: UK 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Deployment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: UK Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by Vertical -

Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking & Capital

Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for RegTech

by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and

Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking &

Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for RegTech by

Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking &

Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for RegTech

by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Solutions

and Services for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 87: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for RegTech

by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cloud and

On-Premise for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for RegTech

by Vertical - Banking & Capital Markets, Insurance and

Non-Finance - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for RegTech by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking &

Capital Markets, Insurance and Non-Finance for the Years 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032761/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________