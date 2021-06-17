Ardent Named 2021 Training Industry Top 20 for Custom Content Development

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning training services provider Ardent was named a Top 20 provider for Custom Content Development for 2021 by the Training Industry organization. The comprehensive, custom learning solutions that Ardent develops support employee growth for thousands of organizations, and Ardent is honored to be recognized as a trusted partner for businesses looking to achieve better business results through learning.



Jed Sherman, President at Ardent, shares, “On behalf of the Ardent team, we are thrilled to be recognized again for the custom learning solutions we passionately create for our clients. The combination of our consultative approach and decades of experience empowers us to analyze, design, and deliver the right solution for each of our clients' unique learning and business needs.”

The Training Industry organization is a principal source for companies seeking information on learning, development, and training services. Their annual recognition of the best in the industry provides valuable insights for buyers evaluating training and development suppliers.

Selection for this year’s list was based on several factors, including industry visibility, innovation and impact, depth and breadth of subject matter expertise, strength of clients and geographic reach, and capability of delivering multiple types of training services, as well as company size and growth potential, all of which Ardent is proud to demonstrate excellence in.

About Ardent: Ardent is an experienced full-service adaptive learning partner that designs and implements custom learning solutions for organizations to accelerate business results through unlocking their people’s potential with experiential learning programs. Ardent serves clients with needs that range from crafting simple learning deliverables to developing entire learning and development strategies. Ardent offers results-driven strategies tailored to each organization’s unique culture and learning styles. Get to know Ardent at https://ardentlearning.com/.

About Training Industry, Inc.

Training Industry presents news, articles, webinars, and research reports focused on supporting the corporate training leader and offers complementary referrals to training professionals seeking to source products or services at https://trainingindustry.com/rfp.