eSentire Revolutionizes Incident Response Services Introducing 4-hour Remote Threat Suppression Globally

Waterloo, ON and Washington, DC, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, recognized globally as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced today the launch of its Cyber Investigations Portfolio, complete with Emergency Incident Response, Digital Forensics Investigations and Security Incident Response Planning services. Believing that cyber investigations and incident response stand to benefit more from disruption than any proficiency in cybersecurity, eSentire has leapfrogged the industry to make a 4-hour remote threat suppression service level agreement possible, for organizations globally, as part of its new Incident Response Retainer offering.

The eSentire Artemis Incident Response (IR) team is led by distinguished cyber investigation pioneer Bryan Sartin, former Verizon Cybertrust leader and Chief Services Officer at eSentire. “When faced with a security incident, how quickly an organization can contain and recover is paramount to limiting business disruption and reputational damage,” says Sartin. “eSentire is extending our unmatched capabilities in cyber response into the domain of digital forensics. We are leaning into an engagement model that converges Incident Response, Threat Intelligence and our 24/7 SOC Cyber Analyst expertise with advanced technology to deliver time to value in terms of threat suppression, and complete incident resolution. We are making 4-hour remote threat suppression a reality, anywhere in the world.”

eSentire’s Incident Response and Digital Forensics services leverage state-of-the-art network and endpoint sensors driving visibility and remote triage for forensic analysis, evidence capture, investigation and incident recovery. eSentire supports the incident response lifecycle end-to-end, prioritizing rapid deployment to stop an attack, threat eradication, root cause analysis and security enhancements to eliminate the chance for recurrence. In addition to determining the true extent of a breach, eSentire’s Artemis IR team can support in satisfying reporting obligations, transitioning findings to law enforcement, implementing lessons learned and providing guidance through crisis communications.

As part of its Cyber Investigations Portfolio launch, eSentire is proudly announcing the acquisition of CyFIR, a cybersecurity firm offering state-of-the-art digital forensics and investigative tools to help enterprises manage digital security risk and minimize financial losses. Combining the power of CyFIR’s digital security and forensic investigation tool set, with eSentire’s Atlas XDR platform and the expertise of the Artemis IR team, eSentire can virtually search and evaluate data across enterprise environments, providing a speed of analysis unmatched in the digital forensics industry. The CyFIR Washington, D.C. headquarters will become eSentire’s second U.S.-based Technical Center of Excellence. CyFIR’s products and services will continue to be supported and will be rebranded under eSentire’s Cyber Investigations Portfolio in the coming months.

The introduction of eSentire’s Cyber Investigations Portfolio and the acquisition of CyFIR are critical milestones for the business which has grown to support over 1000 customers in 70 countries globally.

“In today’s threat environment, detection isn’t enough,” says eSentire CEO, Kerry Bailey. “There is no end to cyber risk, so organizations need to prepare for an emergency scenario by hardening their defenses, and becoming cyber resilient through the adoption of technologies, sound processes and expert-level support. eSentire goes beyond the market’s capabilities in Managed Detection and Response. We are delivering what we like to refer to as MDR3 – Response. Remediation. Results. In the event of a breach or security incident, no other service provider matches our depth of visibility and speed to resolution. We have been an innovator in Managed Detection and Response services for over two decades and now we’re disrupting the market with unparalleled time to resolution in Incident Response and Digital Forensics.”

