Cloud-Managed Enterprise Wireless LAN Services Revenues Grew 38% Y/Y, According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly released report by 650 Group, a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets, indicates that the Enterprise Wireless LAN (WLAN) Infrastructure Market grew 25% Y/Y in 1Q21 to approximately $1.8 B. The report also highlights that Cloud-Managed WLAN Services experienced 38% Y/Y revenue growth, a notable acceleration versus the previous five quarters.



"Cloud-Managed WLAN Services are growing faster than they have the past several quarters as a larger group of vendors embrace this exciting technology,” said Chris DePuy, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “Our quarterly Cloud-Managed Services publication shows that some leading vendors like Commscope, Extreme Networks, HPE Aruba, and Juniper are growing more rapidly than the overall market. As these companies improve and promote their cloud-managed services to their customers, it has expanded the size of the market."

The Cloud-Managed Network Services publication indicates that the top five vendors are Cisco Systems, Extreme Networks, HPE Aruba, Commscope, and Juniper. In the Enterprise WLAN report, Cisco Systems, HPE Aruba, Ubiquiti, Commscope, and Extreme Networks rounded out the top five players by revenue. Additionally, the report shows that Wi-Fi 6 market revenues nearly doubled Y/Y and forecasts that the highest growth Access Point types next year will be Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E systems.

About the Enterprise WLAN and Cloud-Managed Network Services Quarterly Reports

The Enterprise Wireless LAN Quarterly Report offers a market assessment of vendor performance and market share, and forecasts. The report covers Enterprise Indoor Access Points, Enterprise Outdoor Access Points, Controllers for the following speeds: 802.11n, 802.11ac Wave 1, 802.11ac Wave 2, Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7. The Cloud-Managed Network Services Report entails Cloud-Managed Services Cloud-Managed Network Products for Enterprise WLAN and Campus Ethernet Switching. 650 Group publishes additional segment-specific reports in WLAN, such as customer size, vertical markets, and distribution channels.

For more information about the report, contact the sales department at 650 Group at +1 650 600 7104 or val@650group.com or www.650group.com.

About 650 Group

650 Group is a leading Market Intelligence Research firm for communications, data center, and cloud markets. ​Our team has decades of research experience, has worked in the technology industry, and is actively involved in standards bodies.

Media Contact:

Greg Cross

greg@650group.com