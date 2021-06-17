Skills/Compétences Canada Engages Youth in Underrepresented Communities Through Career Awareness Activities with support from RBC Foundation

English French

OTTAWA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) is pleased to share that it will provide career awareness to youth in underrepresented communities through researched and tailored skilled trade and apprenticeship career orientation activities, thanks to a donation from the RBC Foundation as part of RBC Future Launch. This will include in-school presentations, online career orientation and inclusive events on skilled trade occupations and the Canadian apprenticeship system. These programs will provide experiential learning with the goal of leading them to full time employment.



This impactful program will allow Skills Canada to expand its reach to youth by implementing a phased approach which will include the following four components: Community/Sector Research, Career Orientation, Experiential Activities and Work Placement with SCC industry partners. Through this partnership, Skills Canada and its provincial/territorial Member Organizations across the country will leverage activities to increase diversity and inclusion in the skilled trades and technologies.

RBC Future Launch is a 10-year, $500 million commitment to empower Canadian youth for the jobs of tomorrow. With a focus on networking, skills development, practical work experience and mental well-being supports and services, the initiative aims to help break down the barriers facing young people. In 2020, RBC committed to providing $50 million in focused funding through RBC Future Launch to create meaningful and transformative pathways to prosperity for up to 25,000 BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) youth by 2025, with investments in areas such as skills development and mentoring.

"We are excited to work with Skills Canada to continue bringing the promise of RBC Future Launch to life for BIPOC youth across the country," said Mark Beckles, Vice President, Social Impact & Innovation, RBC. "Ensuring the leaders of tomorrow have equal opportunity today is critical to building more inclusive companies and communities that can achieve their greatest potential."



“Skills/Compétences Canada is excited to work with RBC, a company that has demonstrated their commitment to youth through RBC Future Launch. Through our programming at the provincial, territorial and national level, Skills Canada has been at the forefront in the promotion of skilled trades careers for more than 20 years. This partnership will allow us to expand our reach to youth in BIPOC communities across Canada,” said Shaun Thorson, CEO of Skills/Compétences Canada.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with partner Skills Canada organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada’s future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills/Compétences Canada is the Canadian Member Organization of WorldSkills.

