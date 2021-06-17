Bariatric Surgery Market Size to Reach USD 4.81 Billion in 2028 Growing at a CAGR of 9.0%, according to Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising concerns regarding obesity globally is driving global bariatric surgery market revenue growth to a major extent. Obesity is a major health concern and has propelled demand for gastric bypass surgical procedures in countries across the globe.

High prevalence of diseases and conditions associated with sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy food habits are resulting in steady increase in weight-related medical conditions and diseases. Concerns related to infection after surgery is a key factor resulting in reluctance among some individuals to opt for procedures, which is negatively impacting market growth. Internal bleeding, gastrointestinal ulcers, gastric band slippage, small bowel obstruction, and hernias are some other factors hampering preference for surgery. Low awareness and reluctance due to complexities involved in such operations and health-related risks post-surgery are also hampering market growth.

Various organizations are conducting awareness programs regarding obesity to encourage individuals to take measures against obesity and opt for treatment when required. For instance, The Campaign to End Obesity (CEO) was created to act as the go-to resource for members of Congress and staff on policies addressing the solution for obesity in the U.S. The campaign also creates awareness about proper exercise, diet, and bariatric surgery.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In August 2019, Sentinel Capital Partners, which is a private equity firm, announced that it has acquired SSJA Bariatric Management, LLC. SSJA is the leading provider of administrative support services to bariatric surgery offices in New York. The partnership would help SSJA to expand business geographically and extend their service offerings into other markets as well.

The suturing device is a triangulation platform that is assembled in the stomach using an endoscope and allows large plication. Endoscopic sutured gastroplasty is a minimally invasive technique used to fill the gap between behavioural therapy and surgery. Endoscopic sutured gastroplasty done using a novel endoluminal suturing device can be a safe and effective weight-loss method in patients with BMI between 30–40.

Gastric sleeve surgery is recommended for people who have a BMI of at least 40. Some persons are too heavy for gastric bypass surgery, so gastric sleeve surgery is a good alternative. The surgery is done as a minimally invasive procedure using a laparoscope and is among the most widely performed bariatric surgery procedures in U.S. and worldwide.

Non-invasive weight loss surgeries do not require any surgery or incisions. These procedures result in lower weight loss than minimally invasive surgeries and have a strong trend toward long-term weight regain.

Europe accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020 in bariatric surgery market. Germany is one of the leading countries in obesity and overweight population. High number of obese patients is resulting in an increase in demand for bariatric surgeries. In France, obesity has been specified as a major health issue and has been witnessing an increase in recent years which is driving growth of the market in the region.

Key players in the market include Medtronic PLC, Allergan Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Conmed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mediflex Surgical Procedures, and GI Dynamics Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Implantable Devices Electrical Stimulation Devices Gastric Bands Gastric Emptying Systems Gastric Balloon Systems Assisting Devices Closure Device Suturing Device Trocars Stapling Device Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Invasive Surgery Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Gastric Sleeve Surgery Adjustable Gastric Band Gastric Bypass Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hospital Bariatric Surgery Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Spain BENELUX Ireland Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



