Spectra Logic Announces Details for Upcoming Webinar on How to Manage Exponential Growth of Machine-Generated Data in Life Sciences

Boulder, Colo., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a global leader in data storage and data management solutions, today announced that it will hold a live webinar to discuss how industries today are managing the preservation of voluminous data sets, particularly in the Life Sciences industry. The webinar will be held on June 24, 2021, at 9 a.m. MT. Register here for the live webinar or to receive a recording after the webinar.

Join Spectra CTO Matt Starr on this webinar to hear how other industries, such as the media and entertainment industry, are tackling the challenges of preserving huge data sets that reside on costly primary storage. Innovative data management and preservation strategies will be unveiled and applied to novel approaches in managing explosive data growth in the Life Sciences industry.

Part of Spectra’s virtual SpectraLIVE webinar series, this webinar focused on Life Sciences is designed to provide IT professionals with effective ways to manage and preserve their growing repositories of active and inactive data to ensure operational efficiencies and long-term data preservation.

About Spectra Logic Corporation

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data storage and data management solutions that help customers store, manage, preserve and use vast amounts of data to advance their strategic missions and increase value for their organizations. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic empowers organizations worldwide to harness the power of their data with scalable and modern solutions to accelerate breakthroughs and success in the market. To learn more, visit www.SpectraLogic.com.

Follow Spectra Logic on social media:

Twitter: @spectralogic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spectralogic

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectra-logic

Instagram: @spectralogic

# # #

Spectra and Spectra Logic are registered trademarks of Spectra Logic Corporation. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment