Casino Gaming Equipment Market to touch USD 20 Billion by 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino Gaming Equipment Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Casino Gaming Equipment Market Research Report, Type, Service, Technology End User and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is expected reach around USD 20 billion and is projected to witness ~5.5% CAGR during the forecast period.(2020 – 2027)

Market Analysis

The key drivers of the increase in demand for casino gaming equipment include growing digitalization trends, increased disposable income, and changing lifestyles around the world. Furthermore, the growing construction of new casino centers around the world as a result of rising demand for gambling games is predicted to drive demand for casino gaming equipment in the global market.

During the projected period, the significant advancement in slot machine technology and the prevalence of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines are projected to provide opportunities for global market players. International Game Technology PLC (IGT), Aristocrat Leisure, Scientific Games Corporation, Novomatic, and Gaming Partners International Corporation are the major casino gaming equipment manufacturers in the global market. They are primarily focused on product development and forming strategic collaborations with participants of the gaming industry.







The prominent players profiled in this report include –

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (UK)

Aristocrat Leisure (Australia)

Scientific Games Corporation (US)

Novomatic (Austria)

Gaming Partners International Inc. (US)

Incredible Technologies Inc (US)

Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan)

PlayAGS (US)

Everi Holdings Inc. (US)

Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l. (Italy).





COVID-19 Impact on the Worldwide Casino Gaming Equipment Market

In an attempt to restrict the spread of COVID-19, government officials in many developing and developed countries have imposed rigorous measures such as partial or full lockdowns. The manufacture of casino gaming equipment and the provision of related facilities were restricted to permissible limitations during the lockdown. Several retail outlets and e-commerce sites were closed during the duration of the lockdown. These factors have harmed the global economy and the casino gaming equipment industry. The availability of such equipment was severely limited, resulting in a significant demand-supply disparity. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the supply chains of various casino gaming equipment manufacturers throughout the world, hampering business growth. Several companies are also suffering liquidity issues, which could result in the complete shutdown of their manufacturing plants. Financially strong businesses, on the other hand, were able to maintain operations after the pandemic. The global demand for and availability of goods is critical to the growth of the casino gaming equipment industry.

According to the MRFR analysis, the greater risk of a global economic slowdown in the coming year will put extra pressure on demand for casino gaming equipment. Gaming Partners International, Inc. (US), International Game Technology PLC (UK), Scientific Games Corporation (US), and Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan) are among the top industry participants predicted to account for considerable market shares in terms of revenue. The market was expected to level off by the fourth quarter of 2020. With demand likely to progressively stabilize throughout the projection period, industry participants are projected to enhance their production capacities.

Market Segmentation

The worldwide casino gaming equipment market has been segmented based on type and application.

Based on type, the worldwide casino gaming equipment market has been segmented into gaming chips, slot machines, casino tables, video poker machines, and others. The gaming chip segment is anticipated to experience significant growth in the global market in terms of value during the forecast period.

Based on application, the worldwide casino gaming equipment market has been segmented into casinos, malls, and others. The casino segment is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.





Regional Analysis

Geographically, the worldwide casino gaming equipment industry has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The Asia Pacific is expected to retain a considerable market share over the projection period due to the presence of various casino gaming equipment manufacturers. Europe, on the other hand, is predicted to grow dramatically as a result of severe government rules and increased demand for offline gaming from Russia, Germany, Spain, and France.

Competitive Landscape

The worldwide casino gaming equipment industry is highly competitive and fragmented, with various enterprises operating globally. The companies used a variety of strategies to expand their global reach and achieve a foothold in the global market. These organizations' major strategy comprises expansions, investments, and acquisitions.



Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information, by Type (Gaming Chips, Slot Machines, Casino Tables, Video Poker Machines and Other), Application (Casino, Mall and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World)

