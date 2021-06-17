Nutraceuticals Market Size Worth Around US$314.2 Bn by 2030

OTTAWA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutraceuticals market size was valued at US$ 160.3 billion in 2020. Nutraceuticals refers to the specific food products which offer various health benefits along with the base nutritious values of the food products. Nutraceuticals are gaining huge attraction in the recent years as it helps to prevent numbers of diseases. Growth in the awareness among the individuals across the globe is fuelling demand for the nutraceuticals. Major components of the nutraceuticals include dietary supplements and functional food as well as beverages. Nutraceuticals is an approach to prevent the diseases. Also, outbreak of COVID-19 can have positive impact on the demand as well as supply of the nutraceuticals, as the increasing need to propel the immunity in the young as well as old age population is creating huge demand for the dietary supplements and various functional foods across the world.



What are the growth factors of nutraceuticals market?

Increasing demand for the functional food or fortified food among the global population

The continuously focusing and embossing the regulatory mandates for the food fortification

Increasing immunity by consuming fortified food products

Growth in prevalence of the chronic diseases

High costs associated with the fortification of the food

Emerging application of the nutraceuticals will support revenue growth

North America will dominate the global industry due to rising demand for fortified food and stringent government regulations in the U.S. and Canada of the North America.

Asia Pacific is likely to list the noteworthy CAGR, growing health concerns among consumers and increasing awareness regarding nutraceuticals. Additionally, growth in the aging population, changing spending patterns on healthcare products, and changing lifestyles has enhanced the growth of the nutraceutical industry in Asia Pacific.

In 2020, the functional beverages segment accounted the largest revenue share. Technological upgradation, coupled with product development, is projected to drive the functional beverage industry over the coming years.

The omega-3 fatty acids-based functional foods market size is projected to hit USD 39 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2027 to 2027.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The major companies functioning in the worldwide nutraceuticals are Archer Daniels Midland Company, General Mills, Inc. E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Co., Ltd. BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal DSM N.V. Groupe Danone S.A. Nestle S.A. and PepsiCo Inc. among others. Enormous investment in the study of the nutraceuticals accompanied by strategic collaborations like as mergers, company acquisitions are business approaches commenced by the major companies in the nutraceuticals market. For instance, in 2019, Amway a leading company launched new Nutrilite product which was DHA yummies. This product supports nutrition of omega-3 fatty acids as well as vitamin D. Further, in year 2018 the same company launched Nutrilite herbal products including tulsi, vibhitaki, haritaki, Nutriliteamalakai.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Type

Dietary Supplements Proteins & Peptides Vitamins & Minerals Herbals (Ayurveda Extracts, Plant Extracts, Algal Extracts, Phytochemicals) Others (Fatty Acids and Fiber)

Functional Beverages Fruit & Vegetable Juices and Drinks Dairy & Dairy Alternative Drinks Noncarbonated Drinks (Bottled Water, Tea, and Coffee) Other (Herbal Tea, Sports Drinks, and Energy Drinks)

Functional Food Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Branded Ionized Salt Branded Wheat Flour Market Other Functional Food

Personal Care





By Form

Capsules

Liquid & Gummies

Tablets & Soft Gels

Powder

Others





By Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



