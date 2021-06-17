MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC ANNOUNCES 6 PLAY SEASON

Washington, DC, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mosaic Theater Company of DC will return to in-person production at H Street’s Atlas Performing Arts Center with six new plays in its seventh season, while continuing to provide streaming options for those who cannot attend live shows. To see the COVID policies put in place by the Atlas Performing Arts Center, visit https://mosaictheater.org/covid.

“This season of new work is emblematic of Mosaic: a group of culturally eclectic artists exploring expansive questions about lineage, cycles of consequence, and the moments when pivotal relationships shift.” Said the Core Season Planning Team, who collaboratively curated the season, “these six plays couldn’t be more relevant in their self-reflection, their daring emotionality, and their varied aesthetics; and, we hope they can be a vehicle for connection and healing as we re-enter the theater space after so many months of dark stages.”

Dates and details on the 2021-2022 season can be found below:

My Father, My Martyr, and Me, written and performed by Fargo Tbakhi

September 10 - October 3, 2021, Directed by Danielle A. Drakes

This electric and groundbreaking solo show-in-poetry weaves the autobiographies of the playwright, his father, and RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan to examine the criminality often automatically layered onto Palestinians, and ultimately begs the question: in the face of decades of colonization, erasure, and fear, how can we love each other better? https://mosaictheater.org/my-father

Birds of North America, written by Anna Ouyang Moench

October 27 - November 21, 2021, Directed by Serge Seiden

Caitlyn and her father John watch birds in their suburban Maryland backyard. Over the course of a decade in their relationship, this “tale of strained, aching affection” (The Denver Post) examines the ways global changes work their way into our daily lives. https://mosaictheater.org/birds-of-na

Dear Mapel, written and performed by Psalmayene 24

January 19 - February 13, 2022, Directed by Natsu Onoda Power, featuring music by Jabari Exum (World Premiere)

Told with distinctive heart, musicality, and humor, Mosaic’s Andrew W. Mellon playwright-in-residence Psalmayene 24’s joyfully energetic story of loss and healing takes us from Park Slope, Brooklyn to Washington, DC, on a journey to connect with an estranged father, Mapel, and all he represents. https://mosaictheater.org/dear-mapel

Private by Mona Pirnot

March 23 - April 17, 2022 (World Premiere), Directed by Knud Adams

In this explosive and comedic drama, Georgia’s husband, Corbin, has been offered his dream job. But there’s a catch. In an all-too-near future where privacy is a commodity, one married couple grapples with which secrets they’re willing to reveal— especially to each other. https://mosaictheater.org/private

Marys Seacole by Jackie Sibblies Drury

May 4 - May 29, 2022, Directed by Eric Ruffin

A “dazzling hall of mirrors” (New York Times) told with a furiously singular vision by Pulitzer Prize winner Jackie Sibblies Drury, this play, based in part on the autobiography of Mary Seacole, charts one woman’s extraordinary journey through space and time: from mid-1800s Jamaica, to the frontlines of the Crimean War, to a modern-day nursing home.

https://mosaictheater.org/marys-seacole

In His Hands, by Benjamin Benne

June 22 - July 16, 2022 (World Premiere)

Daniel, a video game wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian. But as these men explore the potential of their new relationship, voices from Christian's past threaten to overpower the connection they share. A radically contemporary, queer rom-com that asks provocative questions about faith and desire, with a gentle and lyrical voice. https://mosaictheater.org/in-his-hands



For more information about each of the six productions for the upcoming season, as well as information about season memberships, visit https://mosaictheater.org/memberships. Single tickets on sale beginning July 15.

ABOUT THE MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

Mosaic Theater Company of DC is committed to making transformational, socially relevant art, producing plays by authors on the front lines of conflict zones, and building a fusion community to address some of the most pressing issues of our times. Free public programming and educational initiatives complement our productions. Mosaic is dedicated to making our theater a model of diversity and inclusion on stage and off. We strive to foster a culture of listening and welcoming, embracing complexity and a multi-focal perspective. www.mosaictheater.org

Mosaic’s 21/22 Season is dedicated to the blessed memory of Marvin Weissberg.