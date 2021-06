Foresight 4 VCT plc

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight 4 VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value for the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme (“DRIS”) is 65.9p per Share. The allotment price for the DRIS will be 61.7p after taking account of the 4.2p dividend paid.

