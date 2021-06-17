Marketing Leader Linda Bernier Helps Healthcare, Technology Companies Gain a Quick Grasp on Their Markets

DENVER, CO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In joining Chief Outsiders, celebrated Chief Marketing Officer Linda Bernier has signaled her readiness to help early stage, mid-market and PE-backed companies quickly and strategically take advantage of the opportunities that abound in the post-COVID marketplace. Chief Outsiders is one of America’s top collectives of fractional executives, meaning a company can hire Bernier and other experienced CMOs for temporary or right-sized engagements, without the resources or time commitment needed to make a permanent hire.

An accomplished senior leader with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare, technology, SaaS and business services, Bernier is adept at coordinating the efforts of marketing, sales, strategy, product management, and business development teams to position organizations for rapid growth.

During her time as CMO at SKYGEN USA, Bernier was called upon during an inflection point to help pivot and grow the business. The result? In less than eight months, Bernier converged four branded companies under the SKYGEN umbrella and positioned the company as the industry leader for SaaS and BPaaS solutions for commercial and government payers across medical, dental and vision markets.

Previously, as a Senior Vice President, Bernier led the strategic communications program for Cognizant’s $2.7 billion acquisition of TriZetto and developed messaging and go-to-market plans for the combined healthcare organization. She has also operated as fractional CMO and advisor to several high growth companies the areas of care management, consumer health engagement, technology services, CRM and healthcare benefits administration.

“As a builder of new functions and high performing teams, Linda specializes in implementing strategic initiatives that expand existing business and position companies for entry into new markets,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Linda excels in executing go-to-market programs for companies ranging from start-ups, mid-market and Fortune 1000 businesses.”

Bernier earned her MBA, with a Healthcare and Marketing Focus, from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a B.A. in Economics and French from Wellesley College.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with more than 80 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,150 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past seven years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

