Composition of the Bureau for the General Meeting of 24 June 2021

Paris, 17 June 2021

In the current situation relating to the health conditions and applicable requirements1, M.R.M. recalls that its Board of directors decided to hold the Combined General Meeting of 24 June 2021 behind closed doors, without the presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend, neither physically nor by conference call. However, the Meeting will be broadcast live on the Company website.

In order to put together the Bureau for the General Meeting, the Chief Executive Officer, acting under the delegation of the Board of Directors, has appointed with their consent, the company SCOR SE, represented by Karina Lelièvre, and Valérie Ohannessian – both directors and shareholders of MRM – as scrutineers.

François de Varenne will chair the General Meeting in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors, and François Matray, Chief Executive Officer, will also be present. Marine Pattin, Chief Financial Officer, will be Secretary of the Bureau.

The General Meeting will be broadcast live as from 10.00 am on the Company website ( www.mrminvest.com > Finance > Shareholders > General Meeting) and accessible by clicking on this link: MRM Shareholders' Meeting - Audio Webcast .

A replay will also be accessible within the deadline established by the regulations, thanks to the same link.

Shareholders are invited to check regularly the section dedicated to the General Meeting on the MRM website ( www.mrminvest.com ).

Calendar

Revenues for the second quarter and 2021 half-year results are due on 30 July 2021 before market opening.





About MRM

MRM is a listed real estate investment company that owns and manages a portfolio of retail properties across several regions of France. Its majority shareholder is SCOR SE, which owns 59.9% of share capital. MRM is listed in Compartment C of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0000060196 - Bloomberg code: MRM:FP – Reuters code: MRM.PA). MRM opted for SIIC status on 1 January 2008.

For more information:

MRM

5, avenue Kléber

75795 Paris Cedex 16

France

T +33 (0)1 58 44 70 00



relation_finances@mrminvest.com Isabelle Laurent, OPRG Financial

T +33 (0)1 53 32 61 51

M +33 (0)6 42 37 54 17

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr





www.mrminvest.com









1 Order no. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 extended and modified, and Decree no. 2020-418 of 10 April 2020 extended and modified







