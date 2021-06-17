Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Result of AGM

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

and

Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the "Cell")

Results of General Meetings

The Company on behalf of the Cell hereby announces that at the Cell Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 11.30 a.m., all the resolutions relating to both the ordinary business and the special business, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 May, 2021, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes cast in favour Votes against* % of votes cast against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld** No. shares % No. shares % % No. shares % Special Resolution 1 49,673,975



99.92 35,846



0.07



46.68



0



0.00



Special Resolution 2 49,494,722



99.56



215,099



0.43



46.68



0 0.00 Ordinary Resolution 1 49,709,327



99.98



494 0.01 46.68



0 0.00



Ordinary Resolution 2 49,698,350



99.97



11,471 0.02 46.68



0 0.00



Ordinary Resolution 3 49,704,322



99.98 5,499 0.01 46.68



0 0.00



Ordinary Resolution 4 49,635,061



99.86



62,213 0.13 46.67



12,547



0.01



Ordinary Resolution 5 49,709,327



99.98



494 0.01 46.68



0 0.00





* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares and 2 management shares in the Cell.

The Company for itself and on behalf of the Cell hereby gives notification that at the Cell and Company Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 11.45 a.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 May, 2021, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**



No. shares



% No. shares % % No. shares % Resolution 1 51,477,280



99.95



20,000



0.04



48.36



12,000



0.01



Resolution 2 50,829,193



99.32



340,844



0.67



48.05



339,243



0.32



Resolution 3 39,169,723



77.52



11,327,557



22.47



47.42



1,012,000



0.95



Resolution 4 51,477,280



99.95



20,000



0.04



48.36



12,000



0.01



Resolution 5 51,477,280



99.95



20,000



0.04



48.36



12,000



0.01





* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate; include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Cell amounted to 106,487,250 redeemable preference shares in the Cell, 2 management shares in the Cell and 2 management shares in the Company.

The Company hereby gives notification that at the Company Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, 17 June, 2021 at 12.00 p.m., all the ordinary resolutions, as set out in the notice of meeting dated 14 May, 2021, were duly passed on a poll and voting was as set out in the table below.

Votes in favour* % of votes in favour Votes against* % of votes against % of issued shares voting** Votes withheld* % of issued shares withheld**



No. shares



% No. shares % % No. shares % Resolution 1 2 100 0 0 100 0 0 Resolution 2 2 100 0 0 100 0 0 Resolution 3 2 100 0 0 100 0 0

* The "in favour" and "against" votes, where appropriate, include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

**Total number of shares with voting rights in issue of the Company amounted to 2 management shares.

The Board would like to thank the Company’s and the Cell's shareholders for their continued support.

In relation to resolution 3 of the Cell and Company Meeting to re-elect Philip Bisson as a director of the Company, the Board understands that the votes received against Mr Bisson’s re-election are likely to have resulted, at least in part, from a recommendation set out in a report from one proxy voting agency which considered that Mr Bisson’s shareholding and those of his connected persons (1.72% in aggregate) could compromise Mr Bisson’s independence as a director and, as such, that he should not form part of the Audit Committee of the Company. The Company will consult with shareholders over the coming months to better understand the reasons for the votes cast against Mr Bisson’s re-election.

Terms used and not defined in this announcement bear the meaning given to them in the notices of the meetings dated 14 May, 2021.

In accordance with FCA listing rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. All of these documents will shortly be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These results will also shortly be available for inspection on the Company's website.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT