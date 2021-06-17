SolarWinds Names Carahsoft Distribution MVP of the Year for 2021

RESTON, Va., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2021 Distribution MVP by SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software.



“Carahsoft has gone above and beyond to truly become an extension of the SolarWinds team,” said Ashley Irwin, Senior Manager of Public Sector Channel and Distribution, SolarWinds. “The company’s dedication to the success of our joint customers and unwavering commitment to partnership is what defines Carahsoft as an outstanding partner. We look forward to accelerating this business momentum with Carahsoft.”

Carahsoft and SolarWinds partnered in 2019, working jointly to market, sell, and deliver SolarWinds® advanced networking and infrastructure monitoring solutions to Government agencies and educational institutions. Through 100+ targeted marketing and lead generation projects, Carahsoft and its reseller partners helped SolarWinds achieve record growth for its channel and distribution lead business, linking organizations with innovative solutions that give them the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments.

“We are pleased to be named SolarWinds Distribution MVP of the Year,” said Mike Bogas, Manager of the SolarWinds Team at Carahsoft. “In 2020, our fully dedicated SolarWinds Team tripled in size to support the growing demand for SolarWinds advanced network monitoring products. We are eager to continue building on this dynamic partnership, achieving significant milestones and expanding the SolarWinds business.”

