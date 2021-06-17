EssilorLuxottica : Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

English French Italian

Result of the payment of dividends in shares and record of the corresponding capital increase

Charenton-le-Pont, France (June 17, 2021 – 6.00 p.m.) – The Annual General Meeting of EssilorLuxottica has decided to grant to the shareholders the option to receive their dividend in shares.

The price for newly issued shares for the payment of the dividend has been set at Euro 124.70 per share. This price corresponds to 90% of the average of the opening prices quoted on Euronext Paris over the twenty trading days preceding the date of the Annual General Meeting less the final dividend to be distributed for the financial year ended on December 31, 2020, this total being rounded up to the next euro cent.

The period to opt for payment of the dividend in newly issued shares was open from June 1, 2021, up to, and including, June 14, 2021. At the end of the option period, 310,329,574 of rights were exercised in favor of the 2020 final dividend payment in shares.

For the purposes of the dividend payment in shares, 2,687,685 new shares will be issued, representing 0, 6121% of EssilorLuxottica’s share capital on the basis of the share capital as of May 31, 2021.

The settlement and delivery of the shares as well as their admission to trading on Euronext Paris will occur on Monday June 21, 2021. The new ordinary shares allocated in payment will confer the same rights as the existing shares and carry current dividend rights conferring the right to any distribution paid out as from the date of their issuance.

The total cash dividend to be paid to the shareholders who did not choose the share option amounts to Euro 137,773,902.80 and will be paid on June 21, 2021, too.

To see the monthly disclosure of share capital and voting rights as of May 31, 2021, please click here: https://www.essilorluxottica.com/sites/default/files/Capital_31%20mai%202021_EssilorLuxottica%20ENG.pdf

