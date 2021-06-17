Middlefield Canadian Income PCC - Directorate change

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company" or “MCT”)

(Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546)

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

Directorate Change

As referenced in the Company’s annual financial report for the year ended 31 December, 2020 and in line with the Board’s ongoing programme of refreshing its composition, Messrs Raymond Apsey and Thomas Grose today resigned as directors of the Company. The Board would like to thank Messrs Apsey and Grose for their invaluable contributions to the Board during their tenure and wishes them well for the future.

Following Mr Grose’s resignation, Mr Richard Hughes has been appointed as chairman of the Audit Committee with immediate effect. Mr Hughes has also been appointed as Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 July, 2021.

Enquiries:

Chris Bougourd

JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited

Assistant Secretary

Tel.: 01481 702400

Dean Orrico

President

Middlefield International Limited

Tel.: 01203 7094016

END OF ANNOUNCEMENT