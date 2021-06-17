DIOS Defines Good EM-VLF Drill Targets SW & South of Attila, at Southern Contact of Volcanic Dome With Dacite Flows

MONTREAL, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report good EM-VLF conductor drill targets were defined at southern contact of volcanic dome hosting Attila gold-copper-silver showing. This SW striking volcanic dome & dacite flow contact is 2.5 km long and a tuff horizon lies in its northeast extent.



To the southwest, where this prospective contact hits the Opinaca fault lies the most interesting VLF anomaly drill target, at least 500 m long, open to the east and located 120 north of a 3.17 g/t Au outcrop, north of Opinaca fault and major 5 km long sericite alteration corridor. Opinaca gold showing (previously up to 3.17 g/ Au) shows blue quartz eye sericite schists with 2-10% pyrite & chalcopyrite traces.

VLF anomalies could represent a contact shear zone or sulfides, good targets for gold-copper. Drilling is required due to marine clay cover. Hole 9 southward on Attila showing did not reach this contact area nor the VLF anomalies.

Two holes for 492 m were drilled on Attila, in fractured silica and sericite altered dacite with 1-7 percent quartz-chlorite-pyrite stringers with 1- 3% pyrite and chalcopyrite traces over 400 m x 500 m.

Southward (gold-copper-zinc soil anomalies), hole 9 cut dacite with numerous mineralized intervals (15 to 40 meters thick) ending in mineralized sericite diorite with 1-5% pyrite for last 13 m, open at 312 m. Best section of hole 9 is 6.3g/t Ag over 10 m with anomalous gold and copper (267-276m) including 25.8g/t Ag, 0.118g/t Au, 1.07%Cu (267-268m).

Northward, hole 10 hit similar dacite sequence with several mineralized intervals (22 to 46 meters thick) (0.90 g/t Ag, 0.060g/t Au, over 2 meters) also ending in chloritized and silicified diorite with 1-3% pyrite for last 7 m, still mineralized at 180 m.

M.J. Girard, President of Dios stated: "Attila prospect, located near crosscutting Kali fault, is a large chalcopyrite-rich stringer/stockwork, up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver, 2.43% copper, in a fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali Porphyry to the south. Assay data re-checks show gold is associated with chalcopyrite (copper). Drilling under the stringer/stockwork zone showed intense pyrite mineralization at depth, but less chalcopyrite. VMS systems usually show zoning in metal and mineral content. The Kali prospect 500 m north along Kali fault graded up to 8.28% copper, 40 g/t Ag and 2.6 g/t Au at Kali pluton contact. A big system occurs in this area. Follow-up work will focus on VLF-EM anomalies bordering the volcanic dome, on Kali prospect, on Opinaca zone, and prospecting a northern gabbro where volcanics returned 5.4 g/t Au."

The Sesame gold target, some 5 km north of Attila, is a two-kilometre-long, 200 metre to 400 m wide, northeast-striking airborne induced polarization anomaly, north of Kali pluton, and remains the number one drill target for the short term. (see June 1, release)

Dios owns K2 project without royalties in James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec, south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery. Assays were undertaken in 2021 at ALS Val d’Or following industry standards. This release was prepared by MJ Girard Geo M.Sc., 43-101 Qualified Person.

