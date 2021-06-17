SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of ESXB, FMBI, SLCT, and STL Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ESXB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Community Bankers agreement to be acquired by United Bankshares, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive 0.3173 shares of United Bankshares common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-community-bankers-trust-corporation.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ GS: FMBI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to First Midwest’s agreement to be acquired by Old National Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Midwest shareholders will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-first-midwest-bancorp-inc.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ GS: SLCT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Select’s agreement to be acquired by First Bancorp. Under the terms of the agreement, Select’s shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-select-bancorp-inc.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE: STL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sterling’s agreement to be acquired by Webster Financial Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Sterling’s shareholders will receive 0.463 shares of Webster per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-sterling-bancorp.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://rl-legal.com