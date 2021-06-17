WELCOME CENTER OPENING THIS WEEKEND, SATURDAY JUNE 19TH AT BRASADA ESTATES IN SAN DIMAS

SAN DIMAS, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Welcome Center opens this weekend, Saturday, June 19th at Brasada Estates by Grandway Residential, a new, magnificent hillside community of luxury residences. Be among the first to experience the private, gated community of 65 estate homes. The new Welcome Center will provide incredible interactive tools that will bring this special community and craftsmanship to life! You’ll be able to tour each home site, explore the floor plans and mosaic of timeless architectural styles, and virtually fly around the community to experience its grand scale and beautiful lush landscaping.

Renowned for its prestigious fine homes, homebuilder Grandway Residential has envisioned Brasada Estates for connoisseurs of architecture and lovers of finer things. Pass through its stately entry gates to discover superb estate designs you’ve dreamed about and now have that rare opportunity in life to make your dreams become reality.

Nestled amidst hillsides and tree-filled canyons of beautiful San Dimas, the San Gabriel Mountains become your scenic backdrop. With more than 277 thoughtfully planned rolling acres, you’ll discover a private gated community of luxury estate residences strategically interspersed to accentuate amazing panoramic views of the San Gabriel Valley, the lights of L.A., and the surrounding open countryside. Even the most discriminating artist would admire the stunning palette created within the pristine natural setting.

An unprecedented level of design excellence is presented in one- and two-story estate homes ranging from 4 to 6 bedrooms, 4 to 6.5 bathrooms, 3-car garages, and approximately 4,476 to 6,261 square feet. Situated on generously proportioned home sites, the impressive designs include courtyards, grand foyers, great rooms, formal dining, culinary kitchens, breakfast nooks, and dual walk-in pantries, per plan. Multiple covered patios provide elegant indoor-outdoor entertaining spaces and master alcoves allow for private escapes.

Priced from $2.6 million, a large array of personalization options will be available such as a second kitchen, extended great room, additional bedrooms or study, pool bath, and wine storage. All features have been curated for luxury and comfort with energy efficiency throughout and every home includes a downstairs master suite. Designed by architect Danielian Associates, www.danielian.com, select from a variety of richly detailed exteriors, each with a myriad of colors and textures crafting a community reminiscent of an Old World European village.

The Welcome Center is located near Cataract Avenue and Foothill Blvd., off Highway 66 via the 210 Freeway, at 1580 Brasada Lane, San Dimas, CA 91773. Join the interest list at www.BrasadaEstates.com to be kept up-to-date on each milestone including the grand opening of the model homes this summer. For more information call (833) BRASADA or email info@brasadaestates.com, and follow on Facebook and Instagram @brasadaestates.

Grandway Residential is the development division of Grandway Group, founded on a two-generation legacy of unmatched quality, impeccable service, and true integrity in homebuilding. The company is renowned for its prestigious fine homes, which can be found all across southern California. A commitment to quality homebuilding craftsmanship naturally carries over to the company’s new home communities, where a highly esteemed team is integrally involved in every detail meticulously curated for each homeowner. Driven by a passion to bring every homeowner the perfect home, Grandway Residential is proud to be a part of America’s homebuilding tradition.

