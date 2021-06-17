BEYOND FINANCE AND PSYML TO TACKLE FINANCIAL PTSD FOR CLIENTS STRUGGLING WITH DEBT

Houston, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance is taking unprecedented action to serve people challenged with financial hardships by providing online psychological counsel from Dr. Galen Buckwalter, the behavioral expert who discovered Acute Financial Stress (AFS).

The Beyond Financial De-Stress Program is a series of 12 strategic exercises based on cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT). Created by Dr. Buckwalter's pioneering psychometrics organization, psyML, this series is designed to help current and future clients manage their financial stress better.

"Acute Financial Stress creates many of the same negative stressors as PTSD, which is why we teach how to leverage our mental strength to temper our physical response to chronic stress," said Dr. Buckwalter. "If you have experienced the nagging collector calls, a stack of bills piling up, and no income to stop it, you know the painful effects of financial stress. This program helps people to learn to manage that emotional anguish."

This series aims to teach Beyond Finance's clients to use their minds to manage thoughts, feelings or emotions, and behaviors. Mastery of these techniques serve individuals in two dynamic ways:

Our bodies become less likely to react to those stressors that are not threats to us

Our systems become more capable of returning to the levels they were at before we experienced the stressor

"We believe debt is something you have, not who you are," said Lou Antonelli, chief operating officer of Beyond Finance. "Life gets in the way of even the best of financial planning, which is why we are motivated to move people beyond debt so they can spend their time, energy, and money on what matters most. And this undertaking will help them all get there faster."

The Beyond Financial De-Stress Program will begin this week for all current clients via email with plans to offer this permanently to future clients. Dr. Buckwalter aims to focus on the three main areas where financial stress attacks people the most – thoughts, feelings, and behaviors.

"Broadening our reach for our clients is not what was wanted; it's what is needed," said Dr. Buckwalter. "We propose a journey of self-understanding combined with developing a sense of financial security. Our program helps every client leave Beyond Finance mentally and emotionally better than they were when they called."

The Beyond Financial De-Stress Program is scheduled to begin June 17, 2021 for all current and new clients.

About Beyond Finance

Based in Houston, Texas, Beyond Finance, LLC is a leader in the debt settlement industry and serves clients burdened by unsecured debt. Beyond Finance meets clients wherever they are in their debt journey and uses personalized debt reduction programs to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need. With additional offices in San Diego, California, and Chicago, Illinois, Beyond Finance establishes standards and best practices to move clients beyond debt and transform their lives. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

About psyML

Created by Dr. Galen Buckwalter, psyML was established based on the evolving need to understand better the psychological aspects people express online as human interaction becomes increasingly digital. Dr. Buckwalter developed the first large-scale application of psychometrics, which was used to help match individuals for personal relationships at eHarmony, where he was Chief Science Officer. Together with his team, psyML uses a proprietary version of the six-dimensional and scientifically validated HEXACO personality model to help entrepreneurs and business leaders better understand their clients and themselves. For more information, visit psyml.co.

