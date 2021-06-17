AgFunderNews Speaks with Seedo Corp About the $1 Billion Saffron Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedo Corp . (OTCQB: SEDO), an agritech company that is developing the protocols to grow saffron using vertical farming technology, spoke with AgFunderNews in a recently published article to announce the company’s advancements that include distributing its first samples of vertically farmed saffron to pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies. The interview gave an in-depth look at the challenges that hinder the spice’s growth in the market and how Seedo Corp’s technology and research can create a reliable, large-scale supply of the spice for use in a variety of industries.

“I was thrilled to speak with AgFunderNews about Seedo’s plans to accelerate growth,” says David Freidenberg. “We are looking to transform the saffron industry by solving the biggest challenges it currently faces. I believe we are well positioned to reach our goals as we now have the world’s premiere data scientists and researchers on our team, as well as the most advanced technology to grow saffron in vertical farms.”

Seedo Corp recently purchased AEssenseGrows’ modular AEtrium System equipment to advance its R&D efforts. The new machinery features the latest software designed to create the precise growing conditions to deliver superior quality saffron.

About Seedo:

Seedo Corp. (OTC: SEDO) is an agtech company that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of agriculture products that are high in demand but are hindered by the low yields and specifications required by traditional farming. Seedo's technology is aimed at transforming the way agriculture is done by offering a responsible and sustainable way to grow crops in a world confronted by environmental challenges and dwindling earth reserves, diminishing water sources and unstable weather conditions.

