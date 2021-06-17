Avalanche Cross-chain DEX Project HurricaneSwap Completes Over $1 Million Financing

Singapore, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HurricaneSwap, a cross-chain DEX project on Avalanche, received over one million dollars from worldwide capitals including Asia leading ecosystem fund AVATAR and China-based investment firm, LD Capital. This investment will bring HurricaneSwap funding, technology, community, and other resources to support and promote the ecosystem construction and market development of HurricaneSwap.

AVATAR FUND (Avalanche Asia Star Fund), is an independent Avalanche ecosystem venture fund, with $20M in dedicated funding for developing Avalanche’s ecosystem in Asia. AVATAR intends to invest in DeFi, NFT, game, industry infrastructure, and ecosystem development projects.

HurricaneSwap CEO Hunter Zhang said that this financing will help HurricaneSwap better complete the development of technical products and establish connections with other projects in the Avalanche ecosystem. DEX serves as an ecosystem traffic portal.

HurricaneSwap hopes to bring new users and funds to Avalanche.

Wilson, partner of AVATAR Fund, said, “The focus of public chain development lies in ecosystem development. HurricaneSwap, as the native DEX on Avalanche, will complement and empower the Avalanche ecosystem economy. The future of blockchain will be a cross-chain network structure, users will execute their transaction needs by leveraging advantage on different blockchains. Cross-chain DEX will definitely be a rigid demand in the future and also a core demand of traders. HurricaneSwap provides a cross-chain DEX transaction solution with high throughput and low cost. "

HurricaneSwap is an Avalanche-based DEX that supports cross-chain transactions of multiple assets. HurricaneSwap uses the unique Roke protocol that can simultaneously support transactions of assets on dozens of heterogeneous blockchains, such as Bitcoin, Ether, BSC, and HECO, thereby providing users with a more efficient and stable liquidity solution.

