Judicate West Welcomes Diana B. Kruze to San Francisco Neutral Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Diana B. Kruze, Esq. to its roster of neutrals. She is based in the San Francisco office and is available for mediations, arbitrations and private judging assignments statewide.



“Diana has a remarkable way of connecting with the parties to help them achieve resolution. Her approachable demeanor and ability to work through complex issues to get to the crux of the matter are perfect complements to her skill and persistence in crafting creative solutions,” said Var Fox, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “We are thrilled to work with Diana, and we have no doubt our clients statewide will find great value in her background and experience.”

With more than 15 years of legal experience, including 10 years as a BigLaw litigator, Kruze has handled a broad range of business, contract, intellectual property and trade secret, technology, and health care matters. As a neutral, she has successfully resolved numerous multimillion-dollar cases in eDiscovery, patent and copyright infringement, biotech and pharmaceuticals, licensing, data breach/cybersecurity, telecommunications, and satellite technology. In 2016, Kruze was appointed a judicial officer with the San Francisco County Superior Court, where she presided over thousands of civil cases and discovery matters, and she served as Commissioner for the Contra Costa County Superior County from 2019-2020.

Kruze was recently appointed to the California Access to Justice Commission, which seeks to improve access to civil justice for low- and moderate-income individuals. She was appointed by the Mayor of San Francisco to the Citizen’s Committee on Community Development in 2017, and she served as a board member and fundraising chair for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights. Kruze served as the secretary for the Bar Association of San Francisco Barristers Club and as a board member on the Executive Committee of the Intellectual Property Section.

Kruze has been recognized as an “Intellectual Property Trailblazer” by the National Law Journal, a “Top Attorney Under 40” by the Daily Journal, and a “Rising Star” by Northern California Super Lawyers for six years. She earned her J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law (2006), where she has been an adjunct professor since 2016 and received the “Teacher of the Year” award in 2019. Kruze received her B.S. from New York University (2001). She also received ADR training from the California Superior Court New Judges Training and Orientation and arbitration training from the American Arbitration Association.

