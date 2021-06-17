Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme

Paris, FRANCE

17 June 2021

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 8 June to 14 juin 2021

Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code : 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Trading dayNature of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayMarket
  Code ISIN (ISO 6166)  MIC code (ISO 10383)
8-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732982 51933,6221XPAR
8-Jun-21PurchaseFR000007329858433,6500DXE
9-Jun-21PurchaseFR000007329810 76033,5934XPAR
9-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732985 10533,7382DXE
9-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 18533,6614TQE
9-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 52534,1393AQE
10-Jun-21PurchaseFR000007329811 18534,4014XPAR
10-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732985 49534,3936DXE
10-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 43034,1399TQE
10-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 65034,2220AQE
11-Jun-21PurchaseFR000007329811 25034,6229XPAR
11-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732985 98534,6186DXE
11-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 43834,6748TQE
11-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 68534,6527AQE
14-Jun-21PurchaseFR000007329811 40034,5385XPAR
14-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732985 96534,5174DXE
14-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 49034,5438TQE
14-Jun-21PurchaseFR00000732981 68034,6273AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en

