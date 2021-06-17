Recently launched: Pooled Employer Plans available on the Benetic Marketplace

JACKSON, Wyo., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advisors using Benetic can now see a variety of PEP options alongside traditional retirement plan solutions in real-time, side-by-side comparisons. Adding PEPs is yet another step forward in expanding the Benetic Marketplace to include the solutions advisors are looking for in the modern retirement plan market.



Our newly released, real-time PEP selection and pricing feature includes a number of early PEP industry leaders, with more being added regularly. Examples include:

Transamerica E Z(k) Flex 401(k) PEP . This solution brings together Pinnacle as the PEP’s pooled plan provider (PPP) and third party administrator (TPA), Transamerica as the recordkeeper, and Lockton as the 3(38) investment manager overseeing the PEP line-up.

. This solution brings together Pinnacle as the PEP’s pooled plan provider (PPP) and third party administrator (TPA), Transamerica as the recordkeeper, and Lockton as the 3(38) investment manager overseeing the PEP line-up. Paychex PEP. This PEP combines Paychex as the PPP, TPA, and recordkeeper; with Mesirow acting as the 3(38) investment manager.

Industry thought leaders agree with the value Benetic brings to advisors considering PEPs for their clients. As early Benetic adopter Mike Duckett, Fiduciary Consultant and Client Advocate at the Lockton Companies states: “It's tremendously exciting to learn how Benetic can help advisors compare the EZ(k) Flex PEP with other PEPs and with traditional single employer plans. The pace of change in our industry is constantly accelerating. Benetic helps advisors see around the corner for their clients and prepare next level comparisons of PEPs today.”

Michael Majors, Paychex Sr. Director of National Retirement Services Sales, states: “We believe PEPs can positively affect advisors’ retirement portfolios in 2021 and beyond. PEPs help create scale for financial advisors by allowing them to efficiently work with small retirement plans, streamline service since they don’t have to work with multiple vendors, and spend more time on new client acquisition.”

Whether you are looking for a PEP or a more traditional plan solution, the Benetic Marketplace makes it easy to find the right solution and provider for your clients. Benetic delivers the technology that turns months of work into minutes, freeing up advisors to generate more value for every client.

As Benetic CEO Ray Conley explains: “PEPs offer a great solution for advisors seeking to deliver innovative retirement plans to their clients. The Benetic Marketplace gives advisors the ability to instantly compare PEPs alongside traditional solutions with a detailed analysis that is ready for client presentation in minutes. With the addition of market leading PEP solutions from leading providers like Transamerica and Paychex, Benetic provides advisors with more efficient ways to win new business and better serve their existing clients."

Advisors and service providers on the Benetic platform are leading the industry in ingenuity and innovation. Benetic prides itself on finding the right solutions for the problems that keep its partners up at night, and since the Benetic Marketplace is open, neutral, and no-cost, using the platform is an easy decision. Start a conversation with the Benetic Sales Team today, or sign up for a demo if you’re ready.

About Benetic

Benetic is a technology-powered solution for advisors and consultants that brings recordkeepers, asset managers, and other plan service providers together to generate the best plan options quickly and cost effectively.

Created by retirement industry experts and built by Google and Facebook engineers, the Benetic platform is the last tool you will ever need to build a 401(k) plan solution.

