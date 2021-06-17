Gilbarco Veeder-Root Introduces Amps2Go Series F19, A Smart Level 2 Electric Vehicle Charger For School Buses and Light-Medium Duty Fleet Trucks

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced today the introduction of a new addition to their Amps2Go line of smart Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations—the Series F19. The Amps2Go Series F19 complements Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s existing e-Mobility solutions and demonstrates the company’s continued commitment to making EV charging broadly accessible to its commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go Series F19 enables Level 2 charging in ways especially relevant for fleets operating private charging infrastructure. It employs the same rugged design as the Amps2Go Series F7. However, the Amps2Go Series F19 adds additional power output (19.2 kW) capability to better serve school buses and light-medium duty fleet trucks. These larger fleet vehicles frequently experience extended dwell times, such as overnight, and the Amps2Go Series F19 is a fantastic charger to address these common fleet charging scenarios. Like the entire Amps2Go product line, the Amps2Go Series F19 is backed by a one-year full replacement warranty.

“The Amps2Go Series F19 is an outstanding addition to our e-Mobility product line. While the Amps2Go Series 6 fits most Level 2 charging use-cases—from fleet and semi-public charging to commercial and/or residential charging—our existing Amps2Go Series F7, and now the Series F19 too, are focused on delivering exceptional value to fleet managers operating ‘behind-the-fence,’ or private fleets. Adding the Amps2Go Series F19 to our portfolio means that Gilbarco Veeder-Root can provide outstanding Level 2 charging solutions purpose-built for larger fleet electric vehicles,” said Deepesh Nayanar, Head e-Mobility North America, Gilbarco Veeder-Root.

Gilbarco-Veeder Root’s Amps2Go charger is powered by SemaConnect, a leader in providing smart, networked Level 2 charging solutions across North America, with thousands of units deployed and operational. Gilbarco Veeder-Root and SemaConnect’s partnership equips both companies to better serve customers in a unique and powerful way.

"At SemaConnect, we are focused on bringing new, powerful, and innovative products to market for our customers and partners. So we are very excited to expand our partnership with Gilbarco Veeder-Root as they introduce the Amps2Go Series F19," said Mahi Reddy, CEO SemaConnect. "We are confident Gilbarco Veeder-Root's fleet customers will consider the Series F19 a fantastic option to power their electric fleets."

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a total e-Mobility solutions provider, committed to offering a full range of power levels and charging options to customers to fulfill their specific operational needs. The introduction of Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Amps2Go Series F19 Level 2 charger serves as a perfect complement to its existing portfolio of exceptional e-Mobility products. Gilbarco Veeder-Root offers DC fast charging, AC Level 2 charging, software, and extensive service solutions to its long-standing customers seeking to make the electrification transition.

To learn more about how you can start your journey into EV charging, please visit www.gilbarco.com/e-mobility.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include e-Mobility solutions, fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com

ABOUT SEMACONNECT

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential and fleet market. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Nike, Electrify America, and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.