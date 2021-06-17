Cancer Support Community Celebrates Community Gives Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cancer Support Community (CSC), the world’s largest provider of cancer support with a network that operates at 175 locations, is announcing Monday, June 28 as its first-ever Community Gives Day.

The inaugural Community Gives Day comes as the demand for the organization’s free services—including emotional assistance, nutrition and healthy lifestyle guidance, education, navigation, digital resources, and more—is at an all-time high.

“As our nation turns a corner on the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to note that this global health crisis and its associated economic challenges continue to disrupt the lives of people affected by cancer,” said Elizabeth Franklin, PhD, MSW, president of the Cancer Support Community. “As the demand for our services continues to increase, we are uniting to have a positive and concrete impact on the lives of cancer patients and their loved ones.”

The June 28 date also coincides with the birthday of “Saturday Night Live” star Gilda Radner, whose cancer experience inspired the creation of Gilda’s Club. In 2009, Gilda’s Clubs and The Wellness Community merged to form the Cancer Support Community.

In 2021, Community Gives Day enables individuals to support their local CSC or Gilda’s Club affiliate, with all gifts translating into free support and navigation services for people affected by cancer.

Supporters who donate before 8 p.m. EST on the 28th will be invited to a special live virtual block party happening that day featuring a celebrity musical performance. Those who donate after 8 p.m. EST will receive a link to the on-demand replay.

About the Cancer Support Community

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community (CSC), including its Gilda’s Club affiliates, is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. CSC achieves its mission through three areas: direct service delivery, research, and advocacy. The organization includes an international network of Affiliates that offer the highest quality social and emotional support for people impacted by cancer, as well as a community of support available online and over the phone. The Research and Training Institute conducts cutting-edge psychosocial, behavioral, and survivorship research. CSC furthers its focus on patient advocacy through its Cancer Policy Institute, informing public policy in Washington, D.C. and across the nation. For more information, please call the toll-free Cancer Support Helpline at 888-793-9355, or visit www.CancerSupportCommunity.org. So that no one faces cancer alone®