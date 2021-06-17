Professional Community Management Announces Recent Promotions

Foothill Ranch, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, announces the recent promotions of Monique Gazard and Catherine Jonas.

Ms. Gazard, a previous management trainee, continues to build her career at PCM as a community manager. In this new role, she is responsible for providing the overall supervision of a portfolio of community associations. She works closely with client boards at board meetings, assists with budget and finance duties, and manages vendors.

Ms. Jonas joined Associa as an assistant community manager in early 2021 and has recently been promoted to operations coordinator, playing a critical role on the branch’s operations team. Ms. Jonas is responsible for overseeing the integration of new clients into systems, executing client off-boarding procedures, and monitoring and generating Contract Renewal Addendums to support PCM’s client retention efforts.

“Despite being part of the PCM for only a short time, both Monique and Catherine have already become an asset to our branch success,” stated Matthew Williams, PCAM®, PCM president. “We look forward to watching them grow in their new roles as we continue to provide exceptional customer service to our managed community partners.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa