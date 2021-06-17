IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2021

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2021.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.896 trillion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $13.2 billion or 0.7% compared to April 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.4 billion in May 2021.  

ETF assets totalled $297.4 billion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $9.5 billion or 3.3% compared to April 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.6 billion in May 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMay 2021Apr. 2021May 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced4,2434,567(740)31,522(7,202)
Equity3,2663,61229722,1291,673
Bond1,0931,3961,8278,2181,638
Specialty3454394472,5332,436
Total Long-term Funds8,94810,0141,83264,403(1,455)
Total Money Market Funds(561)(965)817(5,060)5,394
Total8,3869,0492,64959,3433,939

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMay 2021Apr. 2021May 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced933.4924.9788.6874.4
Equity662.1658.5501.4593.4
Bond254.3252.9221.3246.4
Specialty18.017.628.235.0
Total Long-term Funds1,867.81,853.91,539.51,749.3
Total Money Market Funds28.529.237.534.4
Total 1,896.31,883.11,576.91,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMay 2021Apr. 2021May 2020YTD 2021YTD 2020
Long-term Funds     
Balanced284339732,008831
Equity3,7972,8121,87315,36012,768
Bond1,7511,617(56)6,7992,418
Specialty1,9411,4303355,120901
Total Long-term Funds7,7736,1982,22529,28716,918
Total Money Market Funds(177)(665)402(1,676)1,590
Total 7,5965,5332,62727,61118,508

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMay 2021Apr. 2021May 2020Dec. 2020
Long-term Funds    
Balanced9.79.35.47.2
Equity188.6182.3127.6158.4
Bond84.182.068.279.3
Specialty9.58.64.15.2
Total Long-term Funds291.9282.2205.3250.0
Total Money Market Funds5.65.86.17.3
Total297.4288.0211.4257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

