IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2021

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2021.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.896 trillion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $13.2 billion or 0.7% compared to April 2021. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $8.4 billion in May 2021.

ETF assets totalled $297.4 billion at the end of May 2021. Assets increased by $9.5 billion or 3.3% compared to April 2021. ETFs recorded net sales of $7.6 billion in May 2021.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class May 2021 Apr. 2021 May 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 4,243 4,567 (740) 31,522 (7,202) Equity 3,266 3,612 297 22,129 1,673 Bond 1,093 1,396 1,827 8,218 1,638 Specialty 345 439 447 2,533 2,436 Total Long-term Funds 8,948 10,014 1,832 64,403 (1,455) Total Money Market Funds (561) (965) 817 (5,060) 5,394 Total 8,386 9,049 2,649 59,343 3,939

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class May 2021 Apr. 2021 May 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 933.4 924.9 788.6 874.4 Equity 662.1 658.5 501.4 593.4 Bond 254.3 252.9 221.3 246.4 Specialty 18.0 17.6 28.2 35.0 Total Long-term Funds 1,867.8 1,853.9 1,539.5 1,749.3 Total Money Market Funds 28.5 29.2 37.5 34.4 Total 1,896.3 1,883.1 1,576.9 1,783.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class May 2021 Apr. 2021 May 2020 YTD 2021 YTD 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 284 339 73 2,008 831 Equity 3,797 2,812 1,873 15,360 12,768 Bond 1,751 1,617 (56) 6,799 2,418 Specialty 1,941 1,430 335 5,120 901 Total Long-term Funds 7,773 6,198 2,225 29,287 16,918 Total Money Market Funds (177) (665) 402 (1,676) 1,590 Total 7,596 5,533 2,627 27,611 18,508

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class May 2021 Apr. 2021 May 2020 Dec. 2020 Long-term Funds Balanced 9.7 9.3 5.4 7.2 Equity 188.6 182.3 127.6 158.4 Bond 84.1 82.0 68.2 79.3 Specialty 9.5 8.6 4.1 5.2 Total Long-term Funds 291.9 282.2 205.3 250.0 Total Money Market Funds 5.6 5.8 6.1 7.3 Total 297.4 288.0 211.4 257.3

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



