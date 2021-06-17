Shuttle Computer Group XH410G Digital Signage Player Boosts Performance

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shuttle Computer Group, Inc. builds upon its 3.0-liter digital signage player lineup with the XH410G, with 10th generation CPU performance and USB 3.0 capabilities. Its super-small form factor also offers a single slot-capable PCI-e v3 x16 support.



“Shuttle’s reputation for small, powerful computers is supported by the new XH410G. Its 10th gen platform lets you use standard PCI 16X components like multi-head GPUs, Video Capture Cards, Quadro for AutoCAD and other specialty cards, even though it has a tiny footprint,” said Tosh Akhgar, director, sales and marketing, Shuttle Computer Group. “You get more bang for your buck.”

Shuttle’s new XH410G is a compact 3-liter media player that features robust performance and can be customized to drive complex interactive kiosks, vending machines, automotive assembly line robots, POE and POS applications, among others. With up to 10 cores of processing power, the platform supports up to 64GB (32GBx2) of DDR4 memory for multi-task computing. Equipped with Intel UHD Graphics, the XH410G drives content that is fluid and stutter-free in 4K UHD.

The XH410G provides 4xUSB 2.0, 4xUSB 3.2 Gen 1, and SATA 6Gbps at the front and rear of the unit for maximum installation flexibility. One optional RS232 connects to peripherals like a thermal printer or barcode scanner. It features Shuttle’s exclusive cooling system with smart fan design; clever ventilation allows for constant air circulation between the inside and outside of the machine, resulting in high stability and low noise for long-term operation in a wide range of industrial or restaurant applications.

The XH410G is available now through Shuttle’s direct B2B group or through its ecommerce / distribution partners as a barebone or complete system, and comes with a three-year limited warranty.

About Shuttle Computer Group

Shuttle Computer Group is the North American subsidiary of Shuttle Inc., a publicly-traded company established in 1983. Shuttle specializes in small form factor PC hardware for digital signage, point-of-sale (POS) and interactive kiosks in the retail, restaurant, foodservice, and hospitality industries as well as motherboards and bare bones systems.

For more information, visit http://us.shuttle.com or call 1-888-972-1818.

Intel and Celeron are registered trademarks of Intel Corporation; HDMI is a trademark of HDMI Licensing. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.