Koninklijke Philips Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Philips issued a voluntary recall of some of its sleep and respiratory care devices on June 14, 2021, due to health concerns. This product recall applies to Philip's Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (Bi-Level PAP) and Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices, as well as its mechanical ventilators, in relation to the sound reduction foam that is used in these devices. Philips said that the foam can degenerate, releasing dangerous elements that can cause inflammation, irritation, headaches or even cancer, if inhaled. Philips stock dropped 3.98% that same day following this news, thereby damaging investors.

