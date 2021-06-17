CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL RAISES $285 MILLION IN 15 YEARS

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the midst of a global pandemic, Cycle for Survival, the movement to beat rare cancers, raised $25 million this season alone, for a total of $285 million since its inception in 2007. 100 percent of every dollar raised funds groundbreaking rare cancer research and clinical trials led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), which owns and operates Cycle for Survival.

This year’s Cycle for Survival events looked different, but the commitment to beating rare cancers remained the same. Throughout the first weekend of May, 1,300 members of the Cycle for Survival community came together in person for the first time in over a year to be part of Cycle for Survival’s socially distanced outdoor ride at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Instructors from Equinox, Cycle for Survival’s founding partner, led the spectacular and high-energy rides.

Two weeks later, Cycle for Survival held its first ever Virtual Event Experience, with more than 10,000 patients, caregivers, survivors, doctors, and supporters participating from all over the world. Longtime supporter Seth Meyers, of Late Night With Seth Meyers, hosted the kick-off Impact Celebration. Participants had access to specially curated Cycle for Survival cycling, running, walking, yoga, and Tabata classes exclusively through the Equinox+ app. For both events, Cycle for Survival’s generous signature sponsors included Citi; smartwater®, the Official Hydration Sponsor; New Balance, the Official Apparel Sponsor; and TAG Heuer, the Official Timepiece, Timekeeper, Smartwatch, and Countdown of Cycle for Survival.

In this 15th year of Cycle for Survival, the community also remembered what would have been co-founder Jennifer Goodman Linn’s 50th birthday. In 2004, Jen was diagnosed with MFH sarcoma and underwent treatment at MSK. She and her husband, Dave Linn, founded Cycle for Survival (then called Spin4Survival) to give back to the doctors who cared for her. The first event was held in the cycling studio at Equinox Columbus Circle in New York City, and the Linns’ family, friends, and colleagues raised $250,000 for MSK.

About half of all people diagnosed with cancer are battling a rare form of the disease, which includes brain, ovarian, and pancreatic cancers; leukemia and lymphoma; all pediatric cancers; and many others. Rare cancer research is typically underfunded — often leaving patients with few or no treatment options. As MSK doctors and researchers pursue new treatments, Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funding. To read about research breakthroughs made possible because of Cycle for Survival funding, go to cycleforsurvival.org/what-you-fund or visit cycleforsurvival.org to learn more.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

JOIN THE BATTLE. Cycle for Survival is the movement to beat rare cancers. Since 2007, Cycle for Survival has raised over $285 million to fund pioneering rare cancer research led by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, which owns and operates Cycle for Survival. 100 percent of every donation funds rare cancer research. About half of all people with cancer are fighting a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. Together with the movement’s founding partner, Equinox, Cycle for Survival has supported innovative clinical trials, research studies, and major scientific initiatives. For research updates and additional information, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Cycle for Survival on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK)

As the world’s oldest and largest private cancer center, Memorial Sloan Kettering has devoted more than 135 years to exceptional patient care, influential educational programs and innovative research to discover more effective strategies to prevent, control and, ultimately, cure cancer. MSK is home to more than 20,000 physicians, scientists, nurses and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. Today, we are one of 51 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, with state-of-the-art science and technology supporting groundbreaking clinical studies, personalized treatment, and compassionate care for our patients. We also train the next generation of clinical and scientific leaders in oncology through our continually evolving educational programs, here and around the world. Year after year, we are ranked among the top two cancer hospitals in the country, consistently recognized for our expertise in adult and pediatric oncology specialties. www.mskcc.org.

About Equinox

IT’S NOT FITNESS. IT’S LIFE: Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Nearly 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service Clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition and Regeneration and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers an integrated membership model Equinox+, which fuses the digital and physical Equinox experiences. The dynamic membership builds upon the touted in-club offering with the launch of virtual personal training and yoga, nationwide outdoor fitness clubs Equinox+ In The Wild, The Daily Check-In, and Equinox+, a first-of-its-kind multi-brand digital platform offering premium fitness content across its portfolio of brands. In July 2019, Equinox unveiled Equinox Hotels as a true culmination of its lifestyle brand promise, redefining the luxury hospitality experience to be a seamless extension of high-performance living. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

