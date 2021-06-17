Proactive news headlines including GreenBank Capital, Lucky Minerals, Braxia Scientific and Exro Technologies

New York , June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Pacific Empire Minerals Corp (CVE:PEMC) (OTCQB:PEMSF) expands stake at flagship Jean Marie project click here
- GGX Gold Corp (CVE:GGX) (OTCQB:GGXXF) (FRA:3SR2) releases positive silver and tellurium assays from Gold Drop project in British Columbia click here
- Ridgeline Minerals Corp (CVE:RDG) (OTCQB:RDGMF) (FRA:0GC0) kicks off Phase 2 drilling at its Carlin-East project in Nevada click here
- GreenBank Capital Inc (CSEGBC) (OTCPINK:GRNBF) (FRA:2TL) subsidiary's portfolio company invests in the carbon-neutral development of a UK town click here
- Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) announces appointment of Kimberly Bowron as its Chief Human Resources Officer click here
- Hannan Metals Limited (CVE:HAN) (OTCPINK:HANNF) (FRA:C8MQ) says sampling shows copper-silver mineralization over large area at Tabalosos East click here
- Loncor Gold Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) awards preliminary economic assessment contract for its Adumbi deposit to SENET and Minecon click here
- Lucky Minerals Inc (CVE:LKY) (OTCMKTS:LKMNF) (FRA:LKY) expands alteration zone at Wayka after receiving sample assay results click here
- Braxia Scientific Corp (CSE:BRAX) (OTCMKTS:BRAXF) (FRA:496) receives Canadian government funding for first-of-its-kind study on ketamine treatment for bipolar depression click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CSE:XRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) strikes strategic development agreement with Linamar for electric drive solution click here
- Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) collaborates with University of Health Sciences Antigua to pioneer clinical development of psychedelics click here
- GameSquare Esports Inc (CSE:GSQ) (FRA:29Q1) company GCN forges new commercial partnership with Crossovr Collective and The Drew League click here
- American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) receives unanimous approval for a Conditional Use Permit regarding a forthcoming lithium-ion battery recycling plan click here
- LexaGene Holdings Inc (OTCQB:LXXGF) (CVE:LXG) (FRA:5XS2) says its MiQLab diagnostic testing system can detect the pathogen that causes plague click here
- Victory Square Technologies Inc's (CSE:VST) (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) (FRA:6F6) portfolio company GameOn secures exclusive partnership to bring cricket prediction games to Indian entertainment app click here
- Atlas Engineered Products Ltd (CVE:AEP) (OTCMKTS:APEUF) updates on organic growth initiatives at its newest acquisition, Novum Building Components click here
- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) (OTCQX:NTTHF) (FRA:NE2) achieves 99.9% purity of battery-grade lithium carbonate at 3Q pilot plant click here
- Lingo Media Corporation’s (CVE:LM) (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) (FRA:LIMA) subsidiary unveils Ola mobile app to aide English language learners on the go click here
- Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY) (OTCMTKS:BABYF) (FRA:0YL) introduces plant-based protein shakes for kids click here
- Fobi AI Inc (CVE:FOBI) (OTCQB:FOBIF) finds a new VP in multi-faceted product expert Jolie Summers click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (FRA:AGW) (OTCQB:AGNPF) targets first human study for its DMT stroke program in 4Q 2021 click here
- C3 Metals Inc (CVE:CCCM) (OTCMKTS:CARCF) set for geophysics surveys at Peru project to investigate deeper copper porphyry potential click here
- KULR Technology Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) gets special permit from DoT authorizing transport of prototype lithium cells and batteries for commerce click here
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (FRA:X9C) buys royalty on part of Côté project, set to become one of Canada's largest gold mines click here
- New Oroperu Resources and First Light Capital announce business combination to create Anacortes Mining to advance Tres Cruces asset click here
