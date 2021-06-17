NorthStar Moving Partners with The Picnic Collective

Los Angeles, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStar Moving® Company, the leading eco-luxury mover in California, announced today a new partnership with The Picnic Collective, a luxury custom picnic service, to provide clients with a care-free meal experience on moving day.





Whether it's in the new home or a last meal in the old home, NorthStar Moving clients can select from The Picnic Collective’s packages to create their perfect picnic. The Picnic Collective will design the picnic, deliver and take care of the set-up and clean-up. They use locally-sourced seasonal ingredients and provide all of the dishware so there is no need to hunt through the moving boxes for a plate and fork. The unique service carves out time for reflection and nourishment on a momentous moving day.





“No more pizza out of the cardboard box! The hunt to find local take-out at the end of moving day is over,” said NorthStar Moving Co-Founder & Chief of Organized Living Laura McHolm. “The last thing you need on moving day is one more thing to do: find food. Moving is a big life occasion and it deserves the celebratory meal to go with it. That’s why we are thrilled to team up with The Picnic Collective. They take care of all the details to create a custom picnic under the stars in the backyard of your new home, or a blanketed spread on the floor of your old home, or wherever you desire. No need to dig for the champagne flutes or plates, they bring it all so you can relax and enjoy a one-of-kind special meal to kick-off your new chapter.”





This new package can be requested individually or combined with any of NorthStar Moving’s other luxury services.





The Perfect Picnic – Finally, moving doesn’t have to mean cold pizza out of a box for breakfast, lunch and dinner. What do you really need after moving day? Calm and, oh yeah, to be pampered. Let the culinary and design experts at The Picnic Collective spread the blanket to whisk you away to a peaceful place on moving day. Relax and take a moment to celebrate your new chapter with a posh picnic. The Picnic Collective will style and customize your picnic and then deliver it on moving day. They take care of the set-up and pack-up, provide all the dishware including the champagne flutes, so no need to go digging through packed boxes. All you need to do is toast to your big life moment, savor the delicious locally-sourced seasonal ingredients from a wicker basket and create new memories. The Picnic Collective revives the magical tradition of beautiful handmade picnics to turn your first meal in your new home into a care-free celebration.





NorthStar Moving clients receive 10% off The Picnic Collective’s packages.







About NorthStar Moving

Founded in 1994, Los Angeles-based NorthStar Moving® Company has redefined the moving industry as the first to offer eco-luxury moving services, elevating basic moving and storage services to a new unparalleled level of customer service, customized care and environmental consciousness. Woman-owned, NorthStar Moving has earned more awards for service than any other moving company: “A+” rated by the Better Business Bureau, voted Citysearch “Best Mover,” earned the most five star ratings on Trustlink and Yelp, and recipient of dozens of awards for corporate culture, green practices, community outreach, and growth including ten “Best Places to Work” awards and ranked on the Inc. 5,000 list for seven consecutive years. The company's local, long distance and international moving, storage services, and eco-luxury packages have been featured in leading magazines including The Robb Report Collection and on multiple home and design television shows. NorthStar Moving has proven the state-of-the-art way to move is with its red carpet service, recommended by Coldwell Banker Concierge, The Franklin Report, MovingInsurance.com and an impressive list of celebrity clientele. NorthStar Moving’s mission is to exceed their clients’ expectations with graceful customer care and to move service back into what should have always been the ultimate service industry: the moving industry. For more information please visit www.NorthStarMoving.com and www.northstarfranchising.com or call (800) 275-7767.