ONE Development Announces New Board Member

TORONTO, June 17, 2021 -- ONE Development Corporation, a property acquisition and redevelopment company out of Toronto, is pleased to announce seasoned Real Estate Developer and Architect W. Stephen Boulton, MBA is joining the Board.



Steve started his career redeveloping single-family homes in mature neighbourhoods, turning the worst houses on the block into the most valuable, very aligned with ONE Development's strategy. Impressed with ONE Development’s solution, his depth of skill in real estate development and allied businesses, including asset acquisition, management and ultimate disposition, operations and execution, will provide great oversight for ONE. Having held many leadership and board level positions, Steve understands the required processes and methodologies to keep momentum directed toward the organization's financial goals and, ultimately, investor success.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jason Ferreira stated, "Steve's experience really complements the existing ONE team, and I am looking forward to working with him on our crowdfunding campaign and building homes in the future. Steve will be instrumental in driving our business forward, and I am very excited that he will be joining our Board."

Steve is also passionate about real estate crowdfunding. ONE Development has currently raised over 70% of their target on Ontario-based crowdfunding platform Equivesto. Steve recalls a time when investing in real estate projects was limited to only accredited investors, and he couldn't raise funds for these types of real estate projects. "I am personally thrilled that this is occurring, as it was a huge hurdle from both a funding and investment point of view." Steve added, "The culture and context are ripe and the people of Toronto deserve, unique, high-quality homes, that are an expression of their residential property investment goals. Unfortunately, the pool of existing residential units is ageing out. I believe in ONE Development's plan to deliver high quality, modern homes in established neighbourhoods and am excited to be working with the ONE Development team."

About ONE Development Corporation

ONE Development Corporation is a Toronto based property acquisition and redevelopment company changing how property redevelopment happens in Toronto. Their professional and qualified team runs feasibility for the stages of their projects, resulting in beautiful modern homes with solid margins. www.onedevcorp.com




