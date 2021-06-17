Medical Marijuana, Inc. Names New Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”) announced today that it has appointed Blake Schroeder as Chairman of the Board and named him as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company. Mr. Schroeder replaces Dr. Stuart Titus in those roles. Dr. Titus resigned from these positions in order to move towards semi-retirement. Dr. Titus will continue to serve the Company in a consulting role as an exclusive spokesperson, product expert and cannabis educator for the Company under a multi-year contract.



"I am very pleased to see the Board of Directors select Blake for his new positions as I move towards semi-retirement," said former Chairman and CEO Dr. Titus. "Blake has been the team leader over the Company's entire operations and responsible for fostering the re-emergence and growth of our company since coming on board with us in March 2016. The Company is in very good hands with him at the helm. I'm also very excited to remain in my role as spokesperson, product expert and cannabis educator for the Company. On a personal note, I am honored to have had the opportunity to be CEO of Medical Marijuana, Inc. and look forward to my continued role. Since our group founded this industry in 2011 my vision for CBD has become a reality with the amazing acceptance by the general public as well as the medical community. I continue to believe that almost everything in this industry remains at an early-stage, ground-floor level.”

“I am honored to take on these positions within our Company,” said Chairman and CEO Blake Schroeder. “This is and always has been a ‘Company of Firsts’ and we owe much of our pioneering in the area of product development, market education and market acceptance of non-psychoactive cannabis products to the knowledge and insight of Dr. Titus. His continued role as our spokesperson is especially positive for the Company.”

During his time at the Company, Mr. Schroeder's key contributions include international market development, financial performance management, product development, rebranding efforts, and operational development of the Company as a whole. Since Schroeder became CEO of Kannaway®, the Company's revenue has grown from $2 million in annual sales to nearly $70 million in annual sales in 2019.

Mr. Schroeder has extensive business experience in the nutrition industry ranging from legal and regulatory insight to overseeing all aspects of global sales, product development, marketing, distribution, and operations. His legal and operations experience includes overseeing development of businesses in Europe, Russia, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and Japan. Mr. Schroeder has operated businesses in countries around the globe, and extensively in North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East.

Dr. Titus’ resignation from his Board and officer positions was not the result of any disagreement with the Company.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company’s flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

The Company's headquarters are in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s corporate video, click here .

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.’s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kathryn Brown

Account Supervisor

CMW Media

P. 858-264-6600

kathryn@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com





Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com