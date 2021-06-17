TELUS recognized as Canada’s fastest Internet provider for 2nd consecutive year

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians continue to rely more than ever on strong, reliable Internet networks for work, remote learning, virtual healthcare, entertainment, and staying connected, TELUS was named the fastest Internet service provider (ISP) in Canada by New York-based PCMag 1 for the second year in a row. PCMag recognized TELUS as the speed leader among all major ISPs across Canada, noting we expanded the gap between our speeds and those of our peers by a wide margin this year – a feat made possible by the TELUS PureFibre network, which is the largest 100 per cent pure fibre-to-the-premise network in Western Canada. At 940 Mbps, TELUS PureFibre’s top upload speed is more than 9 times faster than the upload speeds of other widely available plans in Western Canada.

“This achievement from U.S.-based PCMag recognizes our Canadian network superiority, and solidifies the strength of TELUS’ networks across the country, particularly during a time when Canadians have increasingly relied on internet and mobile networks to work and learn remotely and stay connected to loved ones and vital information,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “This acknowledgement confirms that TELUS provides Canadians with the fastest Internet speeds and fastest wireless speeds in Canada, and we are incredibly proud of this international recognition for empowering Canadians to be connected to economic, educational, health and social resources when it matters most.”

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its world-class networks and connect customers from coast to coast. Here are some of the ways TELUS is supporting our customers, team members and Canadians to bring world-class connectivity across the country:

Through the Covid-19 pandemic, our world-leading networks accommodated a significant surge in demand, including a 120% increase in text, photo, and video messages; a 40% surge in Internet usage; a 60% increase in average monthly call volumes; and a 26% increase in TV viewing.



Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $54 billion in infrastructure and operations across the country to further support Canadians through the Covid-19 pandemic and the country’s economic recovery.





By the end of 2021, TELUS will expand our next-generation 5G network to an additional 529 new urban and rural communities and bring our PureFibre Internet network to more than one million additional homes and businesses, connecting a total of 3.5 million Canadian premises.



This recognition from PCMag complements the many accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect of their world-leading wireless network. In 2020 alone, TELUS was also recognized by other global industry-leading experts, including UK-based Opensignal, for tying for #1 in the world for fastest mobile network speeds, and Victoria-based Tutela, for winning awards for Excellent Quality, Download Throughput, and Latency in Canada. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $16 billion in annual revenue and 16 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. We leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. In 2020, TELUS was recognized as having the fastest wireless network in the world, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better. TELUS Health is Canada’s leader in digital health technology, improving access to health and wellness services and revolutionizing the flow of health information across the continuum of care. TELUS Agriculture provides innovative digital solutions throughout the agriculture value chain, supporting better food outcomes from improved agri-business data insights and processes. TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that delivers next-generation AI and content management solutions for global brands across the technology and games, ecommerce and FinTech, communications and media, healthcare, travel and hospitality sectors. TELUS and TELUS International operate in 25+ countries around the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $820 million and 1.6 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chelsey Rajzer

TELUS Public Relations

chelsey.rajzer@telus.com

1 Based on a national average of the PCMag Speed Index that compares major Canadian ISPs using 78,301 tests conducted between April 1, 2020 and June 7, 2021. The national average may not be representative of the fastest ranked ISP in individual provinces. Reproduced with permission. © 2021 Ziff Davis, LLC. All Rights Reserved.