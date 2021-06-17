ParcelPal Logistics Inc. Announces Effective Date For Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParcelPal Logistics Inc. (formerly ParcelPal Technology Inc.), (CSE:PKG) (OTC:PTNYF) (FSE:PT0) (the “Company” or “ParcelPal”) is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 14, 2021, the Company has changed its name from “ParcelPal Technology Inc.” to “ParcelPal Logistics Inc.”. The Company’s common shares will begin trading under the new name on June 18, 2021. There will be no change to the symbol and the Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “PKG”. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change is 69938P106 (ISIN: CA69938P1062). No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.



About ParcelPal Logistics Inc.

ParcelPal is a Vancouver, British Columbia based company that specializes in last-mile delivery service and logistics solutions. We are a customer-driven, courier and logistics company connecting people and businesses through our network of couriers in cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and soon in other major cities Canada-wide. Some of our verticals include pharmacy & health, meal kit deliveries, retail, groceries and more.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", “intends”, "anticipates", "expects", “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.